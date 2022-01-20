This 19-year-old young driver broke an impressive record

Kortrijk – The Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford broke the world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world on Thursday, landing her plane in western Belgium 155 days after taking off.

Rutherford will go on to appear in the Guinness Book of World Records after beating the mark set by aviator Shaesta Waiz in 2017 at age 30.

The total record will remain out of reach for Rutherford, as the Briton Travis Ludlow He lowered the mark last year by achieving it at 18 years old.

Rutherford’s flight in her Shark ultralight plane was supposed to take three months, but bad weather and visa problems kept her grounded, sometimes for weeks, stretching her adventure by nearly two months.

Thursday’s weather at Kortrijk airport was cloudy with a breeze.

“Winter in Europe brings many challenges”he said, after weather prevented him from flying for several days on the last leg of the trip. During his journey he suffered temperatures of -31 degrees Fahrenheit in Siberia and 90 Fahrenheit in Indonesia. Fog, smoke from wildfires and even typhoons also caused delays.

On his voyage of more than 28,000 nautical miles, he made stops on five continents and visited 41 countries.

“It’s definitely an adventure”, He said.

Zara Rutherford. (The Associated Press)

On his flight, Rutherford had to avoid wildfires in California, deal with the cold in Russia, and narrowly avoid North Korean airspace. He flew according to the Visual Flight Rules, basically guiding himself by sight, which often cost him time when more sophisticated systems would have allowed him to pass through clouds and fog.

At times he feared for his life and at times he simply longed for the comforts of home. Flying is a family thing, since her parents are pilots and she has been traveling in small planes since she was six years old. At 14 he began piloting.

With her final landing, the teenager wanted to transmit the spirit of aviation to girls and young women around the world, as well as the enthusiasm for studies such as exact sciences, mathematics, engineering and technology.