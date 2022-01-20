This is how Adamari López is dealing with Covid

The absence of Adamari Lopez In the morning program “Today” he worried his followers, who began to wonder what had happened to the driver to suddenly disappear from everywhere. It was on Friday that the Puerto Rican used Facebook to confirm that she is Covid-19 positive.

The driver reported in a video that she started with symptoms similar to those of the flu, that’s why she decided to go for a test. In a matter of minutes, he ended up confirming what he did not want to hear, that he had finally been infected with the virus that is affecting the whole world.

How is Adamari López in health?

Through a Facebook video, Adamari Lopez She said that, luckily, she already feels much better, after having been hospitalized for a few days. The reason for her hospitalization was that, a few years ago, influenza caused her to be in serious Health, so the doctors decided to avoid all kinds of complications and closely observe his evolution.

“I thought I was going to get out of all this clean, but with the news that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I had been feeling a little sick, I thought it was a cold, I began to feel a lot of sore throat, in the body, head, I think I had a fever. I had stopped going to work for a few days because of how bad I felt”, recounted Adamari Lopez.

He even wanted to make it clear that Telemundo tests the drivers of “Hoy día” and the entire team every day to avoid contagion. But, at all times, she had tested negative.

The problem was when the condition began to worsen and her GPs sent her to perform a test at the hospital.

“But then I had one done again, the results came to me and they are positive, so I want to let everyone know that, within the circumstances in which I find myself, I’m fine”, she told calmly, already from the community of her house.

In addition, he made it clear that Alaïa, luckily, is fine, although at some point she also had symptoms, it was nothing serious, just a cold. They will continue together, accompanying each other and recovering until they are fully healthy again before returning to their daily activities.

Before the end of the video, Adamari Lopez He thanked his followers for caring and warned them that, during these days, he will be absent from his social networks until he feels well. Surely, soon we will see her return!