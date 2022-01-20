This is how Adamari López is dealing with Covid

The absence of Adamari Lopez In the morning program “Today” he worried his followers, who began to wonder what had happened to the driver to suddenly disappear from everywhere. It was on Friday that the Puerto Rican used Facebook to confirm that she is Covid-19 positive.

The driver reported in a video that she started with symptoms similar to those of the flu, that’s why she decided to go for a test. In a matter of minutes, he ended up confirming what he did not want to hear, that he had finally been infected with the virus that is affecting the whole world.

