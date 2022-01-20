This is the new Task Manager redesigned for Windows 11

The Task Manager it’s a fundamental element of Windows, it’s been with us “all its life” and, now, it will finally receive the love it deserves. Microsoft will update its aesthetics to adapt it to the modern Windows 11 design lines and will include for the first time a dark theme. We already have the first images!

WinUI comes to Task Manager in Windows 11

We had been dreaming about this redesign for a long time. We know that “Sun Valley”, the project to modernize Windows, did not end with the release of Windows 11. It was popular voice that Microsoft had stopped midway due to lack of time and that many parts of the operating system continued to have a design based on previous versions. Task Manager is one of them. Or at least it was.

This redesign is everything we could hope for. It perfectly follows the lines marked by WinUI 2.6 for Windows 11: Mica effect, rounded corners, updated iconography…

It is important that you know that this new design has not been officially published by Microsoft, but it has been Gustave Monce the one who has shared it on Telegram and on the UWP Community Discord. Microsoft has introduced this design in Build 22538, published a few hours ago, but in a “hidden” way, so that users cannot use it through official methods yet.

Hopefully, as soon as it’s ready, Microsoft will announce this new face of Task Manager in the near future. It is clear that the intention of the North American company is to continue modernizing “old” parts of the Windows 11 interface to present the second wave of “Sun Valley” with the 2022 update, which is scheduled for the months of June or July.