This Logitech gaming keyboard drops to a minimum price on Amazon

How could it be otherwise, this is a model that is designed by and to be a response for gamers. And, to achieve this, among other things, a striking finish is offered that does not lack a system of RGB lights that can be controlled with an application (it is possible with it from creating animations to customizing what each key does). Also, as a model mechanic it is always very clear when the pulsation is performed and the sensations when using this accessory are excellent both for the route and for the amplitude of the surface that is used.

One of the things that stands out in the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED is that it is a device that connects wireless using a radio frequency interface called LIGHTSPEED that has a response of only one millisecond. Therefore, we speak of something owned by the company, for which the corresponding USB receiver so you can easily install the keyboard to your PC or Mac. Interesting: the adapter is a nano type, so it protrudes very little, which is especially ideal with laptops.

A spectacular design on this keyboard

This is something that must be highlighted, since this gaming keyboard offers a highly attractive appearance as well as a functional one. An example of the first thing we say is that this is a model especially fine, so you don’t have to force your wrists to use it and this leaves a great comfort in use (this is essential, since it is normal to spend many hours using this product). In addition, everything is designed to offer high durability, and an example is the system of each key called GL that has a high wear resistance and it always emits a click so you know whether or not you have performed an action.

Price drop on this Logitech

If what you have read has interested you, surely the appeal of this Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED increases, since right now on Amazon you have a 17% discount that allows the price of this keyboard to be below 200 euros…something that hasn’t happened for a long time. By the way, being part of Prime if you have an account you receive the product the day after buying it and, of course, the shipping costs simply do not exist. This is the link of purchase that you have to use to not miss the opportunity:

There is something that is important to mention about this great gaming keyboard: because it is a wireless model, it works by using a rechargeable battery. The time you can spend playing continuously without having to plug the accessory into the power is 40 hours, more than enough so you don’t have to leave a game halfway through. Plus, so you won’t be interrupted, this Logitech device includes media controls that will allow you to have a very precise control of the sound when playing or the reproduction of music and videos that are so common now with computers.