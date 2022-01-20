Today’s horoscope, January 20, 2022, of all zodiac signs

At horoscope today, Thursday January 20, for the first time in the year Sun it increases the influence of its rays in a certain area of ​​your life, showing you new paths to follow and that you align yourself with other themes and program new purposes.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

As you know, the Sun illuminates different areas of your horoscope as it passes. This time, send its rays to matters related to your friends, with colleagues who share your projects and ideals, and with those associations or groups that accompany you on these paths.

This means that the Universe is telling you that it is time to share the best of yourself and all your achievements with all of them, go for new dreams and renew your hopes. It is also the time to open up more, be more communicative and flexible, and act together, so it is not good that you are alone.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun, whose purpose is to increase your empowerment, will pass all its vibration to the area of ​​your life related to the material achievements you want to achieve. With this astrological influence, you are going to concentrate most of your time on gaining more positions and having more power in your work.

This will give you the chance to stand out and shine in all your splendor and be proud of your efforts. It also favors you to approach people with social or economic power, show them that they can trust you and ask them for help to fulfill your aspirations, remember that you are one of the signs of good luck in 2022.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun, which is responsible for enhancing your desire for power and your abilities, reaffirms its position in the sign Aquarius. This favors you by illuminating the area of ​​your horoscope where you find a way to recover your strength and where you lean on to build your happiness.

With this influence, you will be dedicated to finding the knowledge and philosophy of life that will fill your soul and help you improve your spiritual quality of life. In addition, receiving the positive energy and brightness of the sun’s rays will increase your desire to broaden physical and mental horizons.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

The star king continues its passage through the sign Aquarius. This fills you with desire and desire to increase your material possessions, do more business with your friends or family, and activate pending issues of inheritances to collect. With this influence your tendency towards materialism and acquiring more goods will also grow.

In addition, it will increase your obsessive side to hoard more and take advantage of any difference in your favor. On the other hand, with this solar movement you will be controlling bank accounts in detail to avoid a poor distribution of profits.

LEO HOROSCOPE

The Sun, which represents your vital energy, will be dedicated to illuminating the area of ​​your horoscope of your romantic relationships, your friendships and your business partnerships. You will feel this influence by being interested in reviewing your way of being and attitudes with your partner and closest friends. Also when wanting to analyze how they are with you.

Your intention is to improve the fluidity of feelings and affections, and you will not want to delay in doing so because you understand that you are at the exact moment to achieve it. Also, by having sunlight in this sector of your life, you will be able to clearly see your reactions and what they expect of you.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

The star king will be activating issues related to your health and your daily life. This influence will make you take care of maintaining a healthy and orderly routine, increasing the physical vitality of your body, having a good diet, and using these plants to balance each chakra and recover its energy.

In addition, it is a good time to get a medical check-up and also to control your mental anxieties and nervous state, since you pass that stress on to the body, turning them into kidney problems and digestive problems.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

When each month the Sun, which represents your vital energy and your heart, changes signs, it indicates that during the following weeks your attention, interest and motivations shift to other matters. Today this star, by activating the Aquarian energy with this movement, reflects that you will come out of your confinement and your states of sadness and melancholy to open your heart more.

In this way, you will have more social life and to spend more fun moments. It will be a time to look for love, satisfaction and healthy friendships, as days come to smile, celebrate and give thanks to life for what you are and feel, attracting the best for you.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

The Sun, which represents your interests and abilities, is passing through the sign Aquarius. In this way, it will make you occupy more of your privacy, your internal world, as well as your family relationships and your home or dwelling. With this movement in the horoscope, your sensitivity to these issues will also increase.

But, in addition, it will be the moment in which you will have to make economic and even emotional decisions as the leader of the family, since new responsibilities will come to you that you will not be able to and that it will not be convenient to avoid. Keep in mind that this is the time to define the family course.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

The star king reaffirms its passage through Aquarius in the coming weeks while it is in charge of activating your skills and abilities. With this movement, you will feel motivated to generate more profits, develop more business skills and your ease of acquiring wealth.

In addition, you will seek and realize new economic opportunities and, at the time mentioned, work meetings will be presented in which it will be very easy for you to close commercial agreements for which you have been striving in recent months and that will help you stabilize your finances.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

During the next four weeks, the king star will be passing through the sign Aquarius. For this reason, you may feel that your way of expressing your individuality and the way you stand out from others is not only through your physical appearance and your personality, but through other skills such as producing more money.

As it will be lighting up the economy area of ​​your horoscope, your determination to increase your purchasing power and material goods will grow. Keep in mind that in the mentioned time it will be easy for you to earn money, even through your family. If you were considering changing jobs, you are at the moment to make it happen.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The star king tells you that it is one of the most important times of the year because it is the month of your birthday. Take advantage of it to increase your willpower, your vitality and your self-confidence, since it is a time when it will be easier for you to increase your optimism.

Additionally, this way you will be able to get out of your melancholy state and consider that you have an opportunity to develop all your potentials. Keep in mind that this month favors you to dedicate yourself more to the personal than to the foreign. You are the priority, so participate in activities in which you can develop your leadership skills.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun reaffirms its passage through Aquarius. With this movement, it is indicating that it is time to think about closing a period of your life that lasted approximately the last twelve months. This effect, which is maintained for the next four weeks, will make you more alone.

Because of the above, you will seek more peace and tranquility to get out of daily tensions. It is good that you seek it within yourself, aligning your physical, mental and spiritual center to learn not to let yourself be influenced by the events of life. It is a very good time to do meditations and align your chakras.

