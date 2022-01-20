Tom Brady is older than the rest of the NFC coaches he could face in the playoffs

Tom Brady’s achievements at his age have been recorded down to the finest detail.

It seems that with each of his starts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will make NFL history in one way or another. His classification to the divisional round of the NFL does not differ from it.

Brady, 44, is older than three head coaches of rival NFC teams who stay alive in the playoffs. You read that right: The coaches of the three teams still playing on the NFC side are all younger than Brady. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is 35 and San Francisco 49ers boss Kyle Shanahan is 42, the same age as Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt LaFleur.



As we can imagine, there is always something historical when it comes to Brady.

Brady and the Buccaneers met LaFleur’s Packers in last season’s NFC championship game, with Tampa Bay winning 31-26 at Green Bay. He was part of the Bucs’ road to their Super Bowl win.

Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, in which they clashed with the New England Patriots. In that game, the Patriots trailed 28-3 at the start of the fourth quarter before their famous comeback to seal the 34-28 win in overtime. Notably, LaFleur was the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in that game.

And then we have McVay. His Rams lost 13-3 to Brady’s Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

This Sunday, McVay will get another chance to see Brady up close in Tampa Bay. However, he only feels respect and admiration for the legendary quarterback.

He’s one of those guys you want to hate, but you can’t think of anything else but, ‘Gee, he’s amazing,'” McVay said on his “Flying Coach” podcast.

McVay is the youngest head coach in the NFL and was a sophomore in high school when Brady won his first Super Bowl with New England.

Wondering about a possible Super Bowl matchup? In a rare case for Brady, it would be the youngster against the coaches of the teams that remain alive in the AFC with the exception of Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals, who is 38 years old.