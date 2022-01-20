‘Tom Brady will retire and Aaron Rodgers will leave Green Bay Packers’: NFL insider

An ESPN journalist who knows Tom Brady quite well stated that TB12 will retire once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ participation in the 2022 NFL Playoffs ends and Aaron Rodgers will leave the Green Bay Packers.

The validity of fighting for the NFL MVP award at the age of 44 after completing a season with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns away from Tom Brady retirement, but… A strong rumor settled in the middle of the 2022 Playoffs according to an expert football journalist.

“It’s just a hunch” said Seth Wickersham, a journalist for ESPN, about the article he published in which he predicted that some Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady will retire. Boom! The NFL world exploded and speculation began about the withdrawal of TB12.

After winning Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers, Brady signed a contract for two more years until the end of the 2022 season. Tom loves playing in Tampa Bay and has repeatedly stated that retirement is nowhere near him.

“I always said that 45 was the age I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year (2022) I will be 44 years old, so next year I will be 45. I have a two-year contract.” Tom Brady told the USA Today portal. But nevertheless…

Tom Brady will retire from the NFL after the 2022 Playoffs according to an expert

Nick Wright, a Fox Sports journalist specializing in American sports, endorsed the information published by Seth Wickersham, since he considers it as one of the reporters with the best information on Tom Brady.

“This is just a hunch, but I predict this will be the last playoff run for three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks with their current teams. We know the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger is retiring. But I think Tom Brady will too. And finally, Aaron Rodgers will be leaving Green Bay after another season without making it to the Super Bowl.”Seth Wickersham said.