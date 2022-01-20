Tongan athlete raises over $340k for his country

Pita Taufatofua, the Tongan athlete who has become world famous for appearing in three Olympic Games as his country’s flag bearer and entering the opening ceremony shirtless and oiled up, has managed to raise donations of over $340,000 in just a few days to provide aid of recovery to their compatriots affected by a tsunami that devastated several Pacific islands after a volcano erupted in the middle of the sea.

“In preparation and in the midst of recovery efforts we are asking for your help so we can help our Island Kingdom,” Taufatufua wrote in a message on the GoFundMe page he set up to ask for donations.

Taufatofua has been well engaged in seeking help for his country even though he has had no communication to let him know if his father, Dr. Pita Taufatofua, who is governor of Ha’apai province, is alive.

Part of the problem is that the kingdom of Tonga is totally incommunicado with all telephone services, cell phones or internet lines unusable. However, it is also possible that his father is one of the victims of the scourge of the waves. At the time of the incident he was in one of the island’s regions of sea level.

“In the coming days and weeks we are going to need your help. Initially, the funds they contribute will go to help those in need, infrastructure and damaged schools and hospitals”, the athlete’s letter abounds.

Taufatofua has at least been able to verify that some relatives in Ha’apai are fine.

The three-time Olympian (Rio 2016, Russia 2018 and Tokyo 2020) has described the disaster his country has suffered as one without precedent.

To date, the official number of deaths is three people, but hundreds are still missing.