Tottenham achieves the latest comeback in the Premier: They lost 2-1 in the 94th minute and ended up winning the game

The Tottenham managed on Wednesday the latest comeback to win a match in Premier League history.

During an incredible night in the top flight of English football, Tottenham lost to Leicester at 94 minutes and 52 seconds. and in two minutesOut of nowhere, Steven Bergwijn chipped in a pair of goals to give Spurs a 3-2 victory.

As an added reward for Tottenham, the win moved them above bitter rival Arsenal, fifth in the Premier League and just one point behind the Champions League places.

As if that were not enough, he has played two fewer games.

“My team showed that they never give up and until the end fight”, valued the Italian coach Antonio Conte, who extended an unprecedented unbeaten streak for the London team.

The latest comeback on record came in perhaps the most famous game in Premier League history, in May 2012, when Manchester City scored in the 92nd and 94th minute to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2, who secured the title with goals from Edin Dzeko and Argentine Sergio “Kun” Agüero.

