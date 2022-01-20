Two new bills ready for presentation to the National Assembly › Cuba › Granma

Two new bills were analyzed and approved, prior to their presentation to the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), by the Council of State, in its session yesterday, headed by its President, Esteban Lazo Hernández, and with the participation of the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

The projects are Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutrition Security, and Personal Data Protection. The first proposal establishes the general legal framework to achieve food sovereignty and strengthen food and nutritional security based on the protection of the right of every person to healthy and adequate food. It regulates the organization of local sovereign and sustainable food systems that articulate the production, transformation, marketing and consumption of food in an intersectoral and interinstitutional manner, explained Ydael Pérez Brito, Minister of Agriculture.

It includes details related to the quality and safety of food, the prevention and reduction of food losses and waste, food and nutrition education, social communication on this topic, and evaluation and control mechanisms.

Photo: Hernandez Mena, Tony

The Council of State agreed that the parliamentarians analyze in the next session of the legislature the draft law on the Protection of Personal Data, which seeks to guarantee the right of people to the protection of their personal data; regulate the use and treatment of these by public and private persons or entities, as well as public information; and contribute to the promotion, development and dissemination of a culture on their protection in society, declared Oscar Silvera Martínez, head of the Ministry of Justice.

As in previous bills submitted to Parliament for consideration, both texts will be published on the National Assembly website for study by the population and their enrichment with the criteria issued in this regard.

Photo: Hernandez Mena, Tony

During the conference, a summary of the third accountability process of the delegate to his constituents of the XVII term of office of the municipal assemblies of People’s Power, which ended on December 23, was presented, the final results of which will be examined later, and the members of the Council of State approved the proposal for the structure and staff of the Auxiliary Offices of the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power.

According to the Parliament website, Lazo Hernández pointed out that in 2022 the legislative schedule will be the most intense compared to previous stages, since what was approved in 2021 by the anpp on essential issues for economic and social development will be followed up, and the popular consultation and the referendum of the Family Code.