Under the shower, Alexa Dellanos shows off her rear with a white string bikini

Alexa Dellanos He did not tempt his heart and took advantage of his Instagram account to delight the pupil of his six million admirers with a sexy photograph in a tiny swimsuit.

A few days ago, the daughter of the journalist Myrka Dellanos uploaded an image where she appears posing in profile for the camera under a shower, while showing off her prominent rear in a white floss-like bikini that stole all the limelight.

“If I’m a lot, go look for less”, is the title that was incorporated into the postcard that has generated 167 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments in which they praised its beauty and sensuality.

“You are perfect 😍”, “Wonderful body 🥵🥵” and “I love your butt 🤤🤤”, were some of the compliments the young woman received.

In another more recent snapshot and video, Alexa Dellanos also flaunted her toned figure by using a tight, low-cut bodysuit leather in black and white tones that left more than one captivated.

