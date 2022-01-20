United States: Mayor of New York ready to receive his first salary in cryptocurrencies

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, who took office on January 1, will receive his first salary this Friday in bitcoin, as indicated last November.

Adams said in a statement that his first paycheck, which will arrive tomorrow, will automatically be converted to the cryptocurrencies ethereum and bitcoin.

“New York it is the center of the world and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrencies and other financial innovations,” said Adams, who in his message after being elected to office — last November — reported that he would receive his first three checks as mayor in bitcoin.

Adams then announced his intention to make the city the center of this fast-growing cryptocurrency industry and other innovative industries.

The Democrat’s comment was made in response to a tweet from the mayor of Miami, the Republican Francis Suárez, who that same day had been re-elected to a second term and who then indicated that he would receive his next payment in bitcoins.

Before the funds are available, Mayor Adams’ first paycheck will be automatically converted into cryptocurrency through Coinbase, a secure online platform for buying, selling, transferring and storing digital currency, the statement further stated.

Due to federal Department of Labor regulations, New York unable to pay employees bitcoinBut, the statement explains, by using a cryptocurrency exchange, anyone paying in dollars can convert the funds before they are deposited into your account.

“This step by the Mayor provides an outstanding example of how we can empower people through technology with a more diverse set of options for managing their finances,” said Matt Fraser, director of the office of technology at the city.

