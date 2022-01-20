University of Michigan agrees to pay $490 million to over 1,000 abuse victims

washington- The University of Michigan (USA) has agreed to pay $490 million dollars to some 1,000 victims of sexual abuse by a sports doctor hired by this center, who died in 2008, within the framework of a judicial agreement announced this Wednesday .

One of the victims’ lawyers, Jamie White, quoted by local media, explained that the agreement was reached on Tuesday night, after fifteen months of mediation between the two parties.

The pact must now be approved by a judge, the complainants themselves and the university’s board of directors.

With this arrangement, the complaints and lawsuits filed by some 1,050 people, who have accused the late doctor Robert Anderson of having abused them during physical examinations, are resolved.

Anderson worked for the university between 1966 and 2003, but revelations about his conduct were not made public until 2020.

For years, victims complained about the doctor’s behavior to their coaches and university officials without any action being taken.

Another of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Parker Stinar, said in a statement that “this historic settlement has been reached because sexual abuse survivors refused to shut up and demanded accountability from their abuser, Robert Anderson, and from the University of Michigan”.

For his part, the president of the board of directors of that educational center, Jordan Acker, expressed in another statement his hope that with this arrangement the process for the victims to heal their wounds will begin.

This is one of the biggest scandals of sexual abuse in a university in the United States, after those that occurred in the last decades at the Pennsylvania State University, the University of Southern California or the Ohio State University.