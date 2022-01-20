Unrecognizable! This is what Sofía Vergara looks like as a drug trafficker in the Netflix series

The first images of Sofía Vergara’s new project have surprised everyone. The Colombian actress stars in the Netflix series “Griselda”, where she plays Griselda Blanco, known as the “Queen of Cocaine”.

In this production set in Colombia, tells the story of the drug trafficker who led one of the most prominent drug cartels during the 80s and 90s.

Vergara, who has excelled in comedic roles in film and television, brings out her evil side to play this Colombian criminal, “the black widow,” who created one of the most profitable cartels in history and was a close friend of Pablo Escobar.

In the first preview, the 49-year-old actress is seen smoking a cigarette and with dark hair that differs from her traditional blonde hair and a very rough appearance.

Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable posters in history, which led to her being known as the “Godmother” — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/43ftcEZN57 —Netflix (@netflix)

January 19, 2022





Although it does not have an official release date, production will end in the coming months and it is likely to arrive on Netflix before the end of the year.