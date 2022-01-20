“Unruly” passenger without a mask causes a plane bound for London to return to Miami

Miami. An American Airlines plane that was flying to London on Wednesday night had to return to the Miami airport because of a passenger who refused to wear a mask, according to the airline.

The AAL38 flight had been flying over the Atlantic for an hour and had covered about 800 kilometers of route when, at the height of North Carolina, it had to turn and go to the South Florida airfield, as recorded on the specialized website FlightAware.

American Airlines stated that the Boeing 777, which was carrying 129 passengers, had to be diverted due to “a rowdy customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement.”

Upon the arrival of the flight at the Miami terminal, police officers were waiting, although it has not been reported if the passenger was arrested.

The incident is the latest in a long list of incidents and disputes involving passengers as a result of the federal mandate to wear masks during flights.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, for its acronym in English), during the year 2021 a total of 4,290 incidents related to masks were reported, and so far this year 92 cases have been recorded until 18 December. January.

Among the most prominent cases is that of a 20-year-old man who was arrested after hitting a stewardess in the nose during an American flight that departed from New York to California, a fact that was described by the airline’s management as “one of the worst displays of rowdy behavior we have ever witnessed.”

The protocols against COVID-19 imposed during flights to combat the spread of the pandemic have led to an increase in incidents and violent acts on aircraft, according to sector entities.

In 2021, the FAA received a total of 5,981 reports from US airlines about rebellious passengers, of which 1,081, that is, 183 more than in 2020, deserved an investigation that led to 350 legal actions.

Last week, an American Airlines plane that was going to take off from San Pedro de Sula (Honduras) bound for Miami had to stay on the ground due to a passenger who got into the cockpit and caused damage to the flight instruments. , as confirmed by the airline.