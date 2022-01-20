unveiled the date of presentation of the new flagship gaming of the Chinese firm

Nubia has announced through the Weibo social network that its new gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 7, will be officially launched next month.

Once the new Xiaomi franchise terminals have been presented, the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X and all the details of the new Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S22, have been revealed, we can focus our attention on the bets of the rest of the manufacturers of Android smartphones for this 2022.

One of these manufacturers is ZTE, which has just reveal the presentation date of its new gaming flagship, the RedMagic 7, which will hit the market sooner than you think.

This is everything we know about RedMagic 7

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, the Chinese company has announced through the Weibo social network that its new gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 7, will be officially launched next month, although the exact date of said presentation has not yet been revealed, and will be available at four colors: black, green, red and blue gradient.

Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro, review: extreme power, aggressive design and software with unfinished business

This means that in February 2022 two of the best gaming phones of the year will be presented in China, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and the RedMagic 7 and everything seems to indicate that they will be released almost at the same time, since their presentation events are expected to take place within the same week.

The RedMagic 7 has recently appeared on TENAA revealing some of its specifications such as a 6.8-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of over 165 hertz under which a fingerprint sensor is housed, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that will arrive accompanied by 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage and a 4,500 mAh battery with 165W fast charge.

In the photographic section, ZTE’s new gaming smartphone will be equipped with a triple vertical rear camera module where the protagonist will be a 64 megapixel main sensor.

At the software level, the RedMagic 7 will have Android 12 running under its own customization layer, RedMagic.

Xiaomi confirms the arrival of the Redmi K50 with 120 W ultrafast charging

Now, we only have to wait a few weeks to find out all the details of RedMagic 7, a terminal that is called to be one of the great references in the gaming smartphone market in 2022.

