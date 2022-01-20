Vicente Fernández: Fans criticize the singer’s favorite chair for looking broken and dirty

A little over a month after the death of Vicente Fernández has gone viral a photograph that shows the singer’s favorite chair.

The image was shared by one of the grandchildren of the “Charro de Huentitán” from the ranch “Los tres foals”. But nevertheless, the appearance of the beige furniture caused controversy due to the poor condition in which it was found: broken and dirty.

“With so many bills and everything broken”, An Internet user wrote in the publication causing a wave of criticism, since it is unbelievable how the place where the singer rested looked.

“With so much $$$ and they have a garbage chair”, “they would have bought a new one, they have a ticket to change it every 6 months, you can see how miserable they are”; “What horror with so much money and they couldn’t buy an armchair for Chente,” wrote other outraged Internet users.

This was Vicente Fernández’s favorite chair

Photo: Instagram @vicentemx

Undoubtedly, the image generated divided opinions, because while some dedicated themselves to criticizing the appearance of the furniture, there were those who defended it, assuring that Although Don Vicente Fernández had enough money to change it, he decided not to do it because of the sentimental value it had for him.

“The favorite place of our dear Vicente, how many times was he inspired by singing, hugs, old man, I miss you”; “if it’s what I imagine, that chair is priceless”; “it hurts to see your favorite places”; “Don Vicente’s favorite chair!”; “the throne of the King”, they wrote.

It should be noted that the image published by Vicente, unot of the grandchildren of the “Charro de Huentitán”, América Fernández, one of Alejandro Fernández’s daughters, reacted, showing how important it was for her grandfather to sit in that chair.

Although the young man is not as popular as his other cousins, From the first day that Don Vicente Fernández died, he has dedicated moving messages to his grandfather.