Vicente Fernández, they criticize the armchair, “so many bills and everything is broken” | AP

“With so much money and everything broken”, this was just one of the many criticisms received by the son of Vicente Fernández’s eldest son, who also bears the same name, because the young man decided to share an object of great sentimental value on social networks but netizens only looked at appearances.

With great love, Vicente Fernandez (grandson) shared on his social networks what would be the favorite chair of the famous Charro de Huentitán, who is apparently surrounded by various animals that are part of his Los Tres Potrillos ranch.

The young man shared a photograph of the furniture in question on Instagram, placing only a red heart as a description of the image, his followers understood the message perfectly, it was the “father’s” chair.

Some Internet users were cruel, highlighting the appearance of the chair, because although it looks extremely comfortable and is a reposet, it usually looks quite deteriorated from the bottom with the skin in bad shape and you can even see a little of its interior.

The followers of Vicente Fernández made some criticisms such as “With so much bills and everything broken”, referring to the fact that with all the money that the family has, the fortune that the singer and actor amassed could afford to constantly change furniture; however, he did not do so.

Vicente Fernández, they criticize the armchair, “so many bills and everything is broken.” Photo: Capture.



On the other hand, there were those who did value the sentimental value of the chair, because they began to think about all the time that Vincent Fernandez Gomez It must have happened in that place that would undoubtedly be one of his favorites since he always enjoyed being surrounded by animals and nature, in addition to the fact that that chair was surely an accomplice in many songs and projects.

Many Internet users took the opportunity to send their respect and affection to the family and highlight the importance of said chair, which now after the artist’s departure still increases its sentimental value.

Vicente Fernández passed away on December 12, 2021, the family suggested that in the hospital where he stayed for the last four months; however, there are those who claim that he actually did it at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch.

Supposedly, the famous would have indicated to his wife Doña Cuquita that his last wish was that if everything got complicated he would be fired by his family and make the last of his sighs in his home, his ranch.