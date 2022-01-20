Victoria beats Real Sociedad and comes out of penultimate place; Platense is far from salvation

2022-01-19

The relegation zone is red hot from the start of the championship Closure 2022.

Of the teams involved in the lower part of the table, Victoria has been, for the moment, the club that has made an important leap by beating Real Spain at home.

With this victory 4-1, the ‘jaibos’ leave the penultimate position by adding 17 points beating Real Sociedad with 14. For their part, the progressives defeated Motagua 2-1 and reach 18 and the tocoeños fell 3-2 against Olimpia and remain with 16.

Platense, who is in the last position, is with just 6 points and his debut will be this Thursday at the Morazan Stadium against marathon, a team that has followed up on Martín García’s project and with the addition of foreigners who cause expectation.

These four teams in the red zone are far from the purslane that are fifth in the general table, but with a wide advantage of 26 points while in the upper part, Life adds 37 units, one less than Real España with 38.

RESULTS OF THE DAY 1

UPNFM 1-1 Life

Olympia 4-2 Royal Society

Victory 4-1 Royal Spain

Honduras Progress 2-1 Motagua

THURSDAY

Marathon vs Platense (7:00 PM)