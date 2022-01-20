Victoria gives the surprise in La Ceiba and prescribes a beating for Real Spain at the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament

2022-01-19

The Brava Crab of Victoria The road to salvation began in a big way after humiliating with a score of 4-1 the Royal Spain in duel corresponding to day 1 of the Closing 2022 of the National League from Honduras.

led by Solomon Nazar, The Ceibeños are one of the clubs that reinforced the most for this championship and in their first game of the championship players such as Harold Fonseca, Danilo Tobías, Arnaldo Urbina, Allan Banegas, Carlos Róchez and Luis Hurtado made their debut in the starting 11, who reached the team for this tournament.

The victory is valuable for the Jaibos since in the general table they now add 17 points, moving away from the Platense colista who has 6 units and this Thursday those of the “Primitive” Maradiaga They will visit the Marathon.

For its part, the Real España machine started the championship in the worst way and was weighed down by the absence of several of its figures due to the fact that they reported eleven positive cases for Covid-19 and also injuries to key players such as Buba López and Yeison Mejía.

Raúl “El Potro” Gutiérrez’s team sent a starting 11 with youths such as Bryan Ramos, Júnior García, Mayson Gotay and Daniel Meléndez, in addition to Tico defender Heyreel Saravia making his debut, who is back after his time at the club in the 2019.

THE GOALS ARRIVED IN THE CEIBEÑO