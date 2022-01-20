Victoria gives the surprise in La Ceiba and prescribes a beating for Real Spain at the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament

2022-01-19
The Brava Crab of Victoria The road to salvation began in a big way after humiliating with a score of 4-1 the Royal Spain in duel corresponding to day 1 of the Closing 2022 of the National League from Honduras.
led by Solomon Nazar, The Ceibeños are one of the clubs that reinforced the most for this championship and in their first game of the championship players such as Harold Fonseca, Danilo Tobías, Arnaldo Urbina, Allan Banegas, Carlos Róchez and Luis Hurtado made their debut in the starting 11, who reached the team for this tournament.
The victory is valuable for the Jaibos since in the general table they now add 17 points, moving away from the Platense colista who has 6 units and this Thursday those of the “Primitive” Maradiaga They will visit the Marathon.
For its part, the Real España machine started the championship in the worst way and was weighed down by the absence of several of its figures due to the fact that they reported eleven positive cases for Covid-19 and also injuries to key players such as Buba López and Yeison Mejía.
Raúl “El Potro” Gutiérrez’s team sent a starting 11 with youths such as Bryan Ramos, Júnior García, Mayson Gotay and Daniel Meléndez, in addition to Tico defender Heyreel Saravia making his debut, who is back after his time at the club in the 2019.
THE GOALS ARRIVED IN THE CEIBEÑO
The emotions of the game occurred in the first part and the scoring was opened just after five minutes. The experienced central defender José Velásquez Colón took advantage of a rebound given by the young goalkeeper Bryan Ramos and was in charge of sending the ball to the back of the net.
The aurinegros went on the attack and were able to react immediately after their scorer Ramiro Rocca equalized the scoreboards via penalty in the 21st minute after a foul that the speedy Carlos Bernárdez received in the area by Damin Ramírez.
Football always gives revenge and Damin Ramirez of the Ceibeño team could claim. On 10 Jaiba Brava received a spectacular deep pass from Luis Hurtado and being without any mark in the area, he elegantly beat the professors’ goalkeeper.
The locals continued with their good football and the Cuban Yaudel Lahera He was present at the party by scoring the third goal in minute 38 after pushing the ball in the small area by anticipating the defensive back of the visit.
THE MACHINE COULD NOT REACT IN THE ENCOUNTER
“El Potro” Gutiérrez moved the board in the complement part by entering Maikel García and Miguel Carrasco, who replaced Mayron Flores and Mayson Gotay.
The professors approached the ceibeño area but were unable to make the local team suffer. At minute 50, Argentine Ramiro Rocca hit a right hand in the area that goalkeeper Harold Fonseca was able to stop.
Professor Salomón Nazar brought in Marco Tulio Vega in the 64th minute and seconds later he was about to make his debut when he hit a header that went past the goal.
Already in the final stretch of the commitment, Jaiba Brava sealed the win with a penalty goal from Marcelo Canals at 87 minutes after a stomp in the area by Kevin Álvarez on Marco Tulio Vega.
Time ran out and Victoria was able to enjoy a huge triumph. On the following day they will continue playing at home and this time they will receive Real Sociedad in a clash to be held this Saturday, January 22.
A day later, Real España will visit the Platense at the Excélsior stadium in Puerto Cortés where they will seek to raise the terrible image shown in La Ceiba.