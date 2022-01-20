Vocalist of the Indomables de Cedral dies and is fired for ‘the big thing’

The group announced the unfortunate loss

Condolences were not long in coming.

They revealed what they would do with the singer’s remains Vocalist of Los Indomables de Cedral dies (PHOTOS). The famous group announced the loss on Tuesday and said it would dispose of the remains of the beloved singer and vocalist. After the sad news was announced, groups and followers gave their condolences on social networks. “It is with great sadness that the unfortunate death of our dear brother, better known as Manuel Mendoza, is reported, RIP! #LosIndomablesDeCedral”, said the group in a message from its official Facebook account. The post was immediately filled with condolences. They confirm the unfortunate loss of Manuel Mendoza In addition, the sad announcement of the death of Manuel Mendoza, lead singer of Los Indomables de Cedral, received more than 50,000 reactions. In the publication, the group shared an image of the singer with his characteristic turquoise blue dress and black hat with a black bow. Later, the group announced that the mass would be held in honor of the vocalist of the Mexican band and that they would later move to the municipal funeral where they would give him a “Christian burial” and invited friends and followers to witness the funeral act.

They show his wake and coffin A live broadcast made from the page of Los Indomables de Cedral showed the enormous funeral of the group’s vocalist. Dozens of people gathered to bid farewell to their idol and friend. In addition, a giant stage with LED screens was set up. Hundreds of white chairs, several awnings and multiple flower arrangements could be seen in the last goodbye of Manuel Mendoza, vocalist of the musical group Los Indomables de Cedral. The video also showed how images of the singer appeared on the giant screens installed at the wake.

The vocalist of Los Indomables de Cedral is fired ‘in a big way’ In the background of the live broadcast, a cover of the iconic song “Acá entre nos” by Vicente Fernández was heard. From what could be seen from WorldHispanic, more people were expected to arrive at the cemetery to pay their respects to the great Mexican vocalist. The video also showed the open casket of vocalist Manuel Mendoza up close and a life-size figure of the artist. It was expected that at the end of this emotional wake, the singer’s remains would be taken to the Church of the Assumption for the traditional Catholic mass, to later be buried in the San Juan Bautista de Cedral cemetery.

How did the vocalist of Los Indomables de Cedral die? Later, the singer's coffin would be taken to the municipal pantheon to carry out the burial. The causes of the death of the singer of Los Indomables de Cedral were not immediately clear, but the portal La Razón cited previous reports that he was facing a chronic illness. Los Indomables de Cedral were founded in 1994 and in 2000 they achieved fame with songs such as: "La Escuadra", "Las Isabeles", "El Parrandero" and "Luckily I'm Mexican", according to the Mexican media. The group remains in force and entertains fairs, festivals and concerts.

This is how the vocalist of the famous Mexican group died Manuel Mendoza was born on November 8, 1974 in Cedral, in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí. The singer's death occurred at his home, according to the local newspaper El Pulso. According to the local media report, many people went to the singer's home. The Mexican group became known nationally and internationally, Manuel Medrano also played the accordion, according to the local media. Apparently the cause of death would be related to the chronic disease he suffered from, but this has not been confirmed.

The world of Mexican grupera music is in mourning The world of Mexican grupera music mourned the departure of Manuel Mendoza and condolences from other groups were immediate. "Our deepest condolences, God give you the strength to endure this great loss, Blessings to all your families, a hug from your friends," wrote the group "Caciques de San Luis." For its part, the Firmeza Norteña group wrote: "Our most sincere condolences, we wish you prompt resignation. Rest in peace". In addition, followers also sent their emotional messages. "My condolences to all the family, friends and colleagues from Music, GOD is with you in these difficult times," commented a Facebook user.

“Leave a great legacy that will transcend forever” “Strength and strength for all his great family and for his followers, he leaves a great legacy that will transcend forever.

#indomitable strength", "From Monterrey receive our deepest condolences, may he rest in peace and may the Eternal Light shine for him", were other messages left by people on the group's social networks. Other groups that sent their condolences were the Conjunto Bravo de Marcelo Vega and Los Carrileros del Norte. "Our deepest condolences, a hug from your friends the Bravo Group", "Our deepest condolences to the entire MENDOZA family, RIP, one of the greats of San Luis Potosí left us, a big hug for all Los Indomables de Cedral", they commented.