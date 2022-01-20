Waitresses in NYC: how much do they earn and at what cost | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The work of waitresses in NYC has been, for a long time, undervalued and underpaid, according to several recent studies. It was not until the pandemic, when many waiters stopped going to work, that their importance began to be noticed. Hence, some restaurant owners raised their wages. However, this movement is not yet global.
In New York, where there are about 105,000 waiters, “These workers have been chronically underpaid and undervalued,” explains The New York Times in a story that this mistreatment caused many of these workers to leave their jobs during the pandemic. The result has been “slower or less efficient service” in restaurants.
Some believe the absence of waiters is due to the COVID-19 unemployment stimulus package. However, research uncovers a much more complex reality: low wages and small tipsThey don’t help waiters want to go back to work. But there is more.
The work of waiters: at what cost?
A survey, conducted by the One Fair Wage group, in conjunction with the Food Labor Research Center in Berkeley, found that among nearly 3,000 restaurant employees surveyed, 39% listed “concerns about hostility Y harassment by customers as one of the reasons they quit their jobs.
But waiters are not victims of mistreatment only at the hands of customers: also many bosses. The industry has often lent itself to verbal, sexual harassment and, in addition, to few labor benefits. For example: if a waiter gets sick, many bosses don’t pay them for that time off, and those that do, don’t take into account the tips they don’t receive.
How much do waiters earn?
And all for unglamorous wages: Before the pandemic, 84% of restaurant workers in NYC, one of the most expensive cities in the world, earned less than $40,000 a year, and about a quarter of them received food stamps.
It is true, last year some restaurants upscale, wages for waiters rose, but everything seems to indicate that smaller restaurants, so hard hit by the pandemic, have not always been able to do the same.
Added to all this is the fact that the art of tipping in New York dropped 20%. In summary: waiters in NYC survive between low wages and mistreatment.
With New Yorkers eating out 130% more than the rest of the country, workers’ rights leaders are calling for more awareness in how they treat (and tip) servers. It is not an unreasonable measure. Treating waiters well involves a bit of common sense: after all, they are in charge of the next morsel that goes into their mouths.
