Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Thursday, January 20

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your desire to explore what you haven’t tried before could get you into trouble if you’re not careful. Your great sense of responsibility will be of great help to you. Manifest your talents in different ways or forms of expression. Draw, write, paint, dance or sing. Lucky numbers: 13, 20, 8.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The stars endow you with grace, charisma, magic to shine and stand out in everything. Short trips that are business related will be very beneficial. You will be a source of inspiration for everyone who listens to you. You will reach agreements and new commitments with your partner or family. Lucky numbers: 8, 16, 4.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Focus your energies on finding out the truth in a very personal matter that is keeping you up at night. Now you can count on the help of someone very special. Plan and write what you want to achieve so you can make better use of your time. Get organized and don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it. Lucky numbers: 28, 7, 16.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Never demand what you have not given. Accept that no one is perfect and that we all grow through our own mistakes and experiences on this journey through life. Take care of your money and do not invest in what does not inspire complete confidence. Don’t risk the unknown. Lucky numbers: 14, 3, 12.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Glories and recognitions surround you. No one can take away what you have managed to obtain with so much effort and sacrifice. Inject yourself with a dose of positivity and start the day always hoping for the best. Now you begin to achieve the economic stability that you have long dreamed of having. Lucky numbers: 17, 2, 35.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Love affairs occupy your mind and heart and could lead you to despair. There is someone in your life that you cannot get out of your thoughts. Value the other person you have by your side and do not let yourself be enveloped by the fantasy of a fleeting moment. The promises could come to nothing. Lucky numbers: 16, 44, 3.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Do not blame anything or anyone for your current problems. Take responsibility for your life and program yourself for change. Make a plan of action. Repeat what you want so much in an affirmative way verbally and mentally and you will be able to turn it into a beautiful reality. Lucky numbers: 20, 5, 43.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

What used to be comfortable for you is now not giving you the same results. It is imperative that you put a touch of different color to your life. Get involved in studies or work where you can learn something new. Don’t be afraid of the unknown and start making changes. Lucky numbers: 1, 30, 39.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will feel the need to share your triumphs and your joys. You will break with old habits and customs that have somehow been limiting you. Go in search of your financial and emotional security. Get involved in some type of business where you are the one in control of it. Lucky numbers: 7, 10, 40.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You become independent in many aspects of your life. The desire to do things your way could create problems with others right now, especially with your family or partner, but your patience will help you solve them. Take other people’s opinion into consideration. Lucky numbers: 38, 2, 11.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your word power will impress many helping you to achieve what you want. Your cunning and intelligence will amaze many. You know exactly where you stand when it comes to money. If you have something important to buy or sell, now is the ideal time. Lucky numbers: 20, 47, 21.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Seek the company of happy and positive people. Share your interests and put your brilliant ideas into action, but tread carefully in the face of the unknown. Those adventures in which you want to get involved could create serious problems for you, especially in the personal aspect. Lucky numbers: 7, 20, 1.