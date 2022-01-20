Watch Elon Musk break his promise on 100% autonomous Teslas

Tesla is undisputedly leading the electric revolution that is going through the car market. But the interest around the cars of the company founded by Elon Musk it is not only in the fact that they are electric. Much of the value of their vehicles is in the technology they incorporate, in the semi-autonomous driving capabilities they incorporate and, especially, in the promise of becoming fully autonomous cars in the future.

In relation to this objective, Elon Musk has made multiple claims over the past few years. Often, the CEO of the company promised that, in the following year, the company would release some software update that would make Teslas fully self-driving. However, in the middle of 2022, the reality is that the Autopilot system still has to evolve. And, as a curious viral video on Reddit demonstrates, the executive has been making the same claim since 2014.

Joking apart, few doubt that the Tesla will end up being autonomous cars completely and that therefore Elon Musk will achieve his goal. The question is rather when it will happen. And, seeing the history of the tycoon of South African origin, it will probably not be next year as he may say on occasion.

On his Twitter profile, Elon Musk recognized “Widespread autonomous driving is a tricky problem, as it requires solving a lot of real-world AI.” “I didn’t expect it to be so harsh, but the difficulty is obvious in hindsight. Nothing has more degrees of freedom than reality,” he continued.

Credit: Tesla

Regulation, another obstacle in the way of Tesla and Elon Musk towards autonomous cars

The regulation in force in the different regions is another of the great obstacles that Tesla and Elon Musk face on their way to autonomous cars. First, the company must convince all stakeholders (including regulators) with a solution that is effective enough to be fearlessly deployed on a massive scale. A development that, in parallel, must be accompanied by an adaptation of the rules by the regulatory bodies.

Autonomous cars, sooner or later, will be a reality. Tesla is probably the one who has the most exposure in this field –and, probably, has one of the most advanced systems–, but it is not the only company that invests in this direction. All the big groups are working, to a greater or lesser extent, on autonomous solutions to make their vehicles ever more intelligent. The question, again, is not whether it will end up happening; if not when.