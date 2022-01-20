“We are going to support Steven Alzate with the Colombian National Team, from London and from ‘Villavo’ there are two galladas” | Colombia selection

As soon as the list of 28 summoned from the Colombian National Team was made official this Wednesday, to face Peru and Argentina for the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup; In the city of Villavicencio, Héctor Alzate burst into joy. Steven, his son, appeared among those called by Reinaldo Rueda and thus from England the Brighton midfielder will arrive at the concentration of the national team.

Within the family of the 23-year-old player they know everything that Steven has fought to recover his football, his best level and the illusion he had of returning, since in the Rueda Rivera era it is his first call. They spent 14 months to return to defend the national colors.

“We are very happy for this call. We are optimistic to see him again on the fields wearing the Colombia shirt, which is a source of pride. for the whole family and for him too, which is a dream,” Héctor said in a chat with GolCaracol.com, whose cell phone rang more than necessary in the last few hours due to the good news.

What have you discussed with Steven? How does he feel physically and footballing in England?

He feels good at the moment, obviously he had a break of several months due to the injury he had, but he already feels 100 percent, he has already had several games after that. Obviously happy in the Premier League, as it is a very competitive league, and for him it is very important. Playing in England helps him a lot for his football growth, and now with the hope of being able to contribute as much as he can to the National Team “.

They knew about the issue of Colombia and Professor Rueda’s interest in convening it…

“Something was known that Professor Rueda was monitoring him and the good news was given. I understand that the Colombian coach has spoken with him. They have been pending. Thank God he has done well in the games. Last night (Tuesday ) played against Chelsea, he played the 90 minutes, he played a great game; I come back and I repeat, happy, very happy with the call”.

What does it mean for you to see Steven again with the yellow of Colombia?

“There is a great satisfaction, a great pride, to see him wear the yellow, blue and red shirt again, representing his country, which is the greatest emotion that any father can have, Right now the joy I have comes out of my pores. The most important thing is the confidence I have in him, of what he is going to contribute. If he has the chance, let him do what he can for our team.”

They are ready then to travel to Barranquilla…

“Yes, yes. Well, a galada comes from London to see Steven with the Colombian National Team. Another galada also goes from here to support Villavicencio. Now what I’m looking at is getting the tickets for that game with Peru. The support there is going to have our son and the rest of the selected one”.