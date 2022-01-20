What is Google Jamboard, how to buy the hardware and what it is for

you can use it to create together with other people and that you can all share ideas, with a business use, or for educational purposes and for whatever you need. To organize contests, make notes or whatever you want. Find out more about its possible uses.

What is it for

It is a very useful tool practical and intuitive with which you and other people can share ideas, images and collaborate in real time with a well-known format, the blackboard of the classes, updated with the new technologies. It is connected to the cloud. His Board It has many productivity tools that are associated with Google apps. You will be able to make diagrams, take notes and much more, since will recognize the writing and will shape objects to make your presentations more professional.

It serves so that several people can use it online at the same time, working at the same time regardless of where they are, seeing the modifications of other people in real time. So, it doesn’t matter if the other people are close to you or thousands of kilometers away, collaborating is very simple.

Among its functions and uses are that you can create presentations with slides and easily modify the information on the spot, write and draw with your fingers or digital pen, access from different devices, edit content how and when you want, participate in Internet meetings, access the Internet to import resources such as images, save what you have created in the cloud, connect with all users and much more. It provides as many possibilities as you can get from its functions and resources.

use jam board

Using it is as simple as opening the web, application or approaching your whiteboard and materializing What you want to do: You can draw, write, add images or whatever you want, although it will also have certain advantages or limitations wherever you use it from.

It is noteworthy that you can do different things depending on where you connect, since if you do it from a own device you can write and draw with the stylus, search Google and add websites or images, drag and resize images and text with your fingers, make different drawings so that your sketches become professional images with its image recognition technology .

From a computer, you can write and draw with your touchpad or mouse, search Google and add images or websites, resize images and text, present Jams with Google Meet, and open Jams on a device. With the mobile app you can write and draw, change images and text, and open content on a Jamboard device.

We tell you what you need to start using it, how to access the service, create Jams, share them and everything you need to know to get started with the Google service.

What do you need

In order to use the hardware if you’re using an older free edition, you’ll need to upgrade to Google Workspace. In addition to having your account in this Google service, you need a hardware or mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet to use the service, although you will receive all the features on the 55-inch digital whiteboard.

You can download the mobile apps here:

You will also have the option to use it partially from your Web navigator, since from the website itself you can access many of its functions and present what you have created. All the devices used will receive the information in real time, as well as the people with whom you share the information.

How to access

Can enter from the web correspondent , mobile devices or hardware with your Google account. If you do it from smartphone or tablet, you must download the app in the store of your operating system, install it and open it with your account. From the web or any device you will directly access the information created in real time. The experience may vary slightly from where you access the service, but it has very interesting resources.

Within the service, you can also collaborate with other people creating and sharing jams from wherever you want, opening one from a nearby Jamboard, connecting your computer to the hardware or logging into a meeting with your code.

Create a Jam

Once you access the website (or in this from the Google services panel looking for it) you can easily create your own content touching the + from the bottom of the page.

on your part left you will meet the tools available, such as a pen with different lines and colors, an eraser, to select, add images, sticky notes that can be placed wherever you want, a circle, a text box (so you don’t have to mess with handwriting) and a laser (to emphasize what you want). that interests you at all times). You can use them as you like while creating or presenting the Jam.

Above you will have the undo and redo options, zoom, the option to set bottom and delete frame. If you go further up the page you will see without qualification. If you select it, you can change it for the one that interests you. If you want create more frames, you can easily do it above, where the image of frames and arrows appears on the sides. If you get on top, a screen will appear with what you have done. In the 3 points at the top you can duplicate or delete it. On its two sides there are plus signs. This is where you can add new frames.

do this from your smartphone or tablet it is the same, only that the location of the accesses may vary slightly from location to make it even more intuitive for you. Creating a Jam, for example, works the same as creating a Jam, although the tools are at the bottom of the screen.

download and share

If we go to the right, on the left side of sharing you will find 3 points. If you select it, you will be able to rename it, download as a PDF, save as an image or make a copy. What interests you is download as PDF, although you can also do it as an image. What you are going to do in this section depends on what you need at each moment.

If you want to share it, you can do it from the option to share and add people or groups. You can also get a link for people added by clicking copy link or change to anyone can see it with the link. You can also hit the icon next to the 3 dots in share in a meeting. You will be able to do this if there are upcoming meetings, or access from a meeting code to join it.

From your smartphone, just go to the 3 arrows right next to the name of the frame to access actions such as sharing with other people. If you want to download it and access more actions you must do the same opening the frame correspondent. The operation is very simple and soon you will know what you can do from the platform. You will see that your first option is connect to a Jamboard or do it with code (on the left) to join live Jams, so if you organize one you must indicate the code to the other person.

Buy a Jamboard

A jamboard is a 55 inch digital whiteboard that works with G Suite services and allows you to collaborate in real time. The whiteboard has its own mobile app, web for video calls and communications, and a built-in camera. That is why we are going to tell you how you can easily buy it in your country.

If you want to buy it from Spain, you will have to contact your sales representative from Google Cloud. This is also the case in other countries such as Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Japan, Norway, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Sweden. In the UK, US, and Canada, you can do the same or go to the relevant Google Workspaces Jamboard site to purchase.

If you buy one, you will be able to access a wall bracket, two light pens, an eraser, plus an annual management and assistance fee. You can contact the sales team at jamboard-sales@google.com or this website or by searching Google services and get more information about prices and how to get hold of your own blackboard

Prices

The price of the hardware with two pencils, eraser and wall support in Spain is €4,699, as in France, Ireland and the Netherlands. The annual fee for management and assistance is 549 euros. The optional wheeled stand is priced at 1,299 euros. In each country it may have a different cost, so we also give you basic information about the other countries.

The stand with pencils, eraser and wall costs in United States $4,999, in Canada 6949 Canadian dollars, in United Kingdom 3999 pounds, in Japan 640,000 yen and on Austria and New Zealand 7999 Australian dollars. In other countries that charge in euro, which are Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, the price is 4999 euros.