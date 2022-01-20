What is the Judiciary Council and how does it work, a body targeted for elimination by popular consultation | Policy | News

President Guillermo Lasso said that he will work on a proposal that fits with the current reality of Ecuador.

President Guillermo Lasso does not rule out a possible elimination of the Judicial Council. This was confirmed this Tuesday in a radio interview in which he analyzes including the restructuring of the country’s justice system in a popular consultation.

“I would like to propose to Ecuador a new institutional architecture to avoid these conflicts that arise between the National Court (of Justice) and the Judicial Council”, he pointed out.

The president maintained that nobody is happy with the handling of justice and that the country “had good stages, of good Supreme Courts of Justice, where the court itself had its administration and financial department.”

He said that he will work on a proposal that fits with the current reality of Ecuador.

Before the Constituent Assembly of 1998, the Supreme Court of Justice (now called the National Court of Justice).

This Court had greater powers of self-regulation. However, with the creation of the National Council of the Judiciary those capacities and functions were delegated.

This is how the National Council of the Judiciary was born as an institution on December 21, 1998 by disposition of the reforms that were made to the Political Constitution of the Republic in 1992, according to the website of the judicial function.

In article 198, numeral 3, the organs of the Judicial Function were arranged: the Supreme Court of Justice; the courts, tribunals and tribunals; and the National Council of the Judiciary.

The institution was later renamed Council of the Judiciary in 2008, when the current Constitution was enacted. This is stated in article 178.

It is currently the governing, administrative, surveillance and disciplinary body of the Judiciary. It is made up of the National Court of Justice and provincial courts, the State Attorney General’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, courts and judicial units, and another. And as auxiliary bodies are the notarial service, judicial hammers, judicial depositaries and others. It is governed by the Organic Code of the Judicial Function.

Its main objective is to provide an efficient, comprehensive, and timely justice service, and to execute policies and actions for the improvement and modernization of the judicial system in order to guarantee access to justice.

It is led by the president, María del Carmen Maldonado Sánchez, and the members Maribel Barreno, Juan José Morillo, Xavier Muñoz and Fausto Murillo.

It is developed in four axes: fight against corruption; institutional strengthening; internal and external judicial independence; and strengthen investigation and sanction mechanisms in cases of sexual violence against girls, boys, adolescents and women.

It has created the Judicial Unit and the Specialized Criminal Guarantees Court for the prosecution of crimes related to corruption and organized crime. Also, attended 836 complaints of corruption in 2021.

this same year appointed 53 judges at the national level and dismissed 66 judicial servants (eleven judges, five notaries, four prosecutors, two public defenders and 44 who hold other positions) who incurred serious offenses.

In addition, the Judicial Council launched FemicidesEc, a digital tool that consolidates femicide figures from all the sectors involved.

For the labor lawyer Vanessa Velásquez, eliminating this body is not a priority. He believes that the ideal is to strengthen his control.

“The only thing that can be salvaged is the facilities as such, the courts have improved. Beyond a nice, comfortable building for those of us who are involved every day with the administration of justice, we seek a transparent, fair, impartial and law-abiding”, he comments.

Velásquez also indicates that it is necessary to know Lasso’s proposal in depth. However, he considers that it would be another body that responds “to the interests of the government in office.”

The labor and criminal lawyer Mesías Andrade does not agree with a deletion either. He says it’s “harmless”.

“I think that a National Judicial Disciplinary Commission should be created, made up of litigating teachers who are knowledgeable about the subjects of the different law schools in the country, this for the selection of judges with transmissions on networks or channels,” he says.

Meanwhile, Stalin Oviedo, criminal lawyer, considers purging the institution and fix the functions better. “Changing the Council is not so convenient. They should purge it and technify it”, he mentions. (I)