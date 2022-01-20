When Fate Catches Us: Tech Predictions for 2022

1. Ubiquitous computing

This is the growing global trend that everything we interact with has to do more and more with computer technology. We can no longer imagine a world without computers, since 47% of households globally have one, according to a report by Statista. The future points to everyone being able to use the data they want, whenever they want, through the internet.

It is expected that by the end of this decade each of us will have the possibility of having a petaflop of computing power and 1 petabyte of data per millisecond. In Spanish? It means 100 million million operations per second backed by millions of gigabytes. With such a computer you could store 65,000 4K movies or 34,000 games.

2. Infrastructure from the cloud to the edge

Now let’s talk about data processing and storage. Have you heard of zettascale computing? It refers to the machines of the future that will be capable of exponentially performing a sextillion operations per second, for reference, current supercomputers only perform billions of billions.

If you look for this term in Wikipedia, you will see that today it is considered a theoretical concept, but during the next decade it will be the protagonist of one of the most important races for technological innovation. In a few years, data centers and the cloud will no longer be the only places where large-scale computing takes place: up to 75% of all data in the future could be created and analyzed outside the data center, which implies a vast and connected ecosystem of infrastructures, applications, software and services to support this technology.

The companies will be the most benefited; This technology allows access to information generated throughout the organization, which would otherwise be confined to a data warehouse or server, improving workflows for thousands of companies.

To give an example, since the arrival of the internet, the New York Times had the need to digitize 11 million contents. Their IT department estimated that they needed to purchase $150,000 worth of hardware and that it would take 7 weeks to complete the conversion. Instead of purchasing the hardware, they decided to use 100 Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud instances. The conversion was done in 24 hours instead of seven weeks and cost 1% of what was expected.