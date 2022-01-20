Who is the new man who conquered Manelyk Gonzalez? | Mexico | MX | celebrity | nnda nnlt | CHEK

Manelyk Gonzalez He has once again surprised his millions of followers, but this time not because of any scandal but because of the existence of a possible new love. This after a series of photographs were released on social networks that show her very close to an attractive young man about whom there is not much information.

MORE INFORMATION: What you should know about Manelyk González, former “Acapulco Shore” and contestant on “The House of Celebrities”

As recalled, the former participant of “Acapulco Shore” He ended his relationship of more than two years with the singer jawy, who also belonged to the same program. This news was released just a few months ago, causing shock to those who followed their love story.

From the moment she made public that she was single, not only did suitors rain down on her, she was also put in the eye of the storm because of the hints she exchanged with her ex-partner. In this way, it was exposed that the artists did not end on good terms, which eliminated the possibilities that they could resume the relationship, at least for the next few months.

The influencer has millions of followers on social networks, where she actively uploads publications (Photo: Manelyk González / Instagram)

WHY IS IT SAID THAT MANELYK HAS A PARTNER?

The news of a possible new affair of the participant of “The house of the famous” It arose when a page specialized in Acapulco Shore exposed some images that show Manelyk celebrating his birthday at a beach party with a group of friends, where his new partner would be. In the photos, the Mexican woman is seen kissing a young gentleman, in what would be one of her first romantic dates.

Photo uploaded by who would be Manelyk’s partner (Photo: Eden Berlad / Instagram)

WHO IS EDEN, MANELYK’S NEW BOYFRIEND?

As shared by the entertainment magazine TVNotas, the mysterious man who would have conquered the influencer is called Eden and would be originally from Israel. The video that would show that between the two there is more than a friendship shows them very affectionate, dancing together and even giving each other a passionate kiss.

PUBLIC REACTION

Manely’s fans responded positively to the video, letting him know how happy they are for the decision he made by not closing the door on love, this after ending his relationship with the singer. On the other hand, some Internet users claim that Eden would not be his sentimental partner but only a friend to whom he gave some caresses due to the emotion of the moment.