Who will dominate the financial sector in 10 years? By Investing.com

Investing.com – , and Solana post gains on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Ether is up 2.02 percent at $42,078, while Ether is up 2.90 percent at $3,145 and is up 2 .36 percent to $137.49.

Bitcoin saved MicroStrategy from sale

MicroStrategy founder and CEO Michael Saylor is undeterred by bitcoin’s recent 40% drop. For him, the sale is ruled out: “never”.

Gradually converting the company’s balance sheet to bitcoin was, in his view, the only possible way to avoid a sale, as he told Bloomberg:

“I had an idea of ​​the consequences of doing nothing. I had to watch 99% of my competitors go under. Continuing with the status quo would have led us to a dead end. There were only two options, sell or follow the strategy of bitcoin”.

Ethereum will dominate the financial sector in 10 years

Pantera CIO Joey Krug expects Ether to dominate the blockchain market in 10 years. At that time, he believes that more than 50% of the world’s financial transactions will take place on the Ethereum network.

In an interview with Bloomberg, he stated that not even the explosive growth of crypto networks can harm the Ethereum bloodhound.

Solana takes market share from Ether

JPMorgan (NYSE:NYSE:) recently said that Solana is taking more and more market share from Ether in the NFT sector. What is proving to be an advantage for SOL is a problem, according to analysts. Nikolao Panigirtzoglou explains: