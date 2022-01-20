With Elon Musk visiting, Tesla could start manufacturing its electric cars in Berlin – News – Hybrids and Electrics

After denying that the visit was going to take place this week, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has confirmed that he plans to land in Berlin “in the middle of February, which has raised all kinds of speculation about the possible start-up of the Gigafactory that Tesla builds there. Problems technical, environmental and bureaucratic They seem practically solved for the German government to grant Tesla the permission it needs to start producing its electric cars there.

Over the past year, Tesla has encountered multiple bureaucratic obstacles in its paperwork to try to obtain German approval to start production of its electric cars at the Gigafactory in Berlin. Currently, the bottleneck it is trying to solve is the environmental approval that must be granted by the competent administration of Brandenburg, the German city in which the facility is located.

Previously, several environmental groups managed to lengthen the period of consultations and public comments on the project, which delayed the procedures for a month. This extension ended in November, so rumors indicate that Tesla is about to receive the final approval that it lacks, although, for now, it has not achieved it.

While awaiting the favorable completion of this procedure, the German authorities authorized Tesla to produce 250 Model Y bodies for internal tests, so that some units of this electric SUV were seen leaving the factory last month. In them, Tesla detected some quality problems that deviate from the specifications, so the manufacturer is obliged to correct the processes in which multiple factors intervene to prevent the failures from moving to mass production.

For this reason, at the beginning of January, while the facilities continued to be reviewed and certified by the German authorities, Tesla received a new authorization to manufacture another 2,000 more units necessary for the factory to receive the green light. These vehicles, which serve as proof of production, may in no case be put up for sale since the factory is not yet approved.

Tesla Model Y body at the factory in Austin, Texas.

In the last week of December 2021, the German Government has confirmed that you have already received all the necessary documentation in order to make the decision to authorize manufacturing, for which reason it has been speculated that the start of manufacturing seems imminent. Precisely, this week several publications affirmed that Elon Musk would visit the factory, although it has been the CEO of the brand himself who has been in charge of denying them, confirming that he will do so “in the middle of February”, when the manufacturing test of the 2,000 units has finished.

Tesla hopes that Berlin will meet the demand of the European market, streamlining the manufacturing and delivery processes. Currently, it is the Gigafactories of the United States and China that supply all the firm’s models to the countries of the Old Continent. Precisely, the other factory that Tesla is about to start up is the one in austin in texas, where a whole batch of more than a dozen Model Ys have been photographed recharging on the plant. This could suggest that the second American factory could start its work before the European one.

In any case, the challenge for Tesla is not to start production, but smoothly increase the manufacturing curve so that there are no stock breaks that lead to long waits for their customers to receive their electric cars.