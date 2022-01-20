With the rope around his neck! Rosie and Juan Rivera after millionaire embezzlement at Jenni Rivera Enterprises

In December of last year we told you in great detail the problems in which they are involved Rose Y John Rivera, 40 and 43 years old, respectively, for allegedly having misused the companies of the disappeared “Diva de la Banda”, Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash in December 2012. Everything came to light after two of the singer’s children, Jacqie and Johnny, hired the services of a company to audit their mother’s company and discovered that there was a millionaire embezzlement. We spoke with a person close to the Rivera family and he told us that the problems between them are far from over:

How are things going around the Rivera family scandal?

“Things are very bad…, and it is that after the beginning of last December, Jacqie and Johnny hired the services of a good company and accountants to see in depth the finances of the companies and Jenni’s inheritance, and yes, they discovered an embezzlement of many millions of dollars. They are very surprised, they never imagined this betrayal of their own family.

-Were not the results you expected?

“Well, no, but the audit only confirmed the warnings that were given to Chiquis, who is the older sister and who really looks out for her brothers. They told her to be careful of her uncles (Rosie and Juan), that there was a money leak and that it was an ant operation, that is, they had been stealing little by little since 2012, the year Jenni died; in addition to the suspicions raised by his uncles with the lifestyle they led.

-Because you said so?

“Both Rosie and her husband, Abel (Flores), started trading in their cars for newer models, they moved houses, they both had cosmetic treatments, and the only income Rosie was supposed to have was as an executor and her husband he was a pizza delivery boy; In addition, she kept a low profile, and coincidentally when her sister died, her lifestyle took a radical turn.

-Chiquis was the one who warned his brothers?

“At first, she did not want to get involved, but over time, Chiquis was more doubtful and privately called her brothers to find out everything they told her; And as I told you, the others were also suspicious because of their uncles’ lifestyle, so Jacqie and Johnny took it upon themselves to hire a company, lawyers and accountants to review everything from the source, but when they told their uncles what they would do , Rosie made a drama.”

-What did he say?

“He went to his mother, Doña Rosa, and told her that her grandchildren were ungrateful; that if they ate, dressed and had money, it was because of her, because she has managed the companies very well; he forgets that the emporium was worked with great sacrifice by Jenni. In addition, we know that Doña Rosa also receives her monthly pension and they put one more floor in her little house… they keep her quiet with money”.

-Juan, how did you take things from the audit?

“Immediately, Juan and Rosie began to delete photos from their social networks where they showed off luxuries, vacations, Rolex watches, cars… but it still came out that Juan had bought a house for his mother-in-law and an apartment for his daughter. ; alone they put the rope around their necks. Also on the payroll were Abel Flores, Rosie’s husband, and one of Juan’s daughters; they received a monthly payment for doing nothing. It is not possible that all of Jenni’s children have tried to get ahead working on their own, while others got rich with what their mother left them.

-How is it that Juan dares to give lectures and say that he owes nothing?

“He has threatened his nephews with revealing his dirty laundry, because he says he has a good relationship with the media, both in Mexico and in the United States.”

-What do Jenni’s children plan to do?

“They want explanations, and return all the money they stole. They also agreed to completely clean up the company, starting with the accountant, who was Juan’s right-hand man and who is more than burned out in Los Angeles; of ‘rat’ they don’t lower it. I know they will hire new trusted people. I think things are going to end very badly, because neither Rosie, much less Juan, have the slightest intention of returning the millions of dollars that were stolen, on the contrary, they have the cynicism to ask for compensation; that family has already been divided and will never be the same. We’ll see what happens,” he concluded.