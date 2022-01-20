Woman-scented coffee: these are the actors who became a couple in real life

The series “Café con aroma de mujer” is becoming the hit of the moment on the streaming platform after its landing in December 2021. Since then it has not stopped climbing positions and is quickly capturing millions of subscribers, since every day Today it remains among the most watched series in the world.

It is worth mentioning that in its 92 episodes Café con aroma de mujer they feature various actors, of which two took their relationship to another level and are currently a couple. It is that love crossed the screen in Colombian fiction.

Related news

Is about Diego Cadavid, who in the telenovela Café con aroma de mujer plays Iván Vallejo and maintains a fictitious courtship with Lucrecia, played by Mabel Moreno, in reality is dating Laura Archbold, interpreter of Paula, one of the daughters of Octavio Vallejo and sister of Ivan Vallejo.

Source: Instagram @cafeconaroma

The actors met in 2011 and before entering into the relationship they had fleeting encounters, but they met again two years later to resume a courtship that continues to this day and that they make public with great happiness.

The official synopsis maintains about the series: “Gaviota and her mother arrive at Hacienda Casablanca to pick the coffee from the second harvest of the year, but this October they hope it will be the last, because from now on they will own their own However, fate has other plans. Octavio Vallejo, the owner of the Hacienda, the same man whom she saved from a supposed kidnapping, the same one who promised her as a reward to give her a hectare of land so that she could cultivate her own coffee, he has just passed away.At the patriarch’s funeral, Gaviota meets Sebastian, Octavio’s son, who lives abroad.