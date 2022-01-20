Yasiel Puig asks for an opportunity to return to play in MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Cuban right fielder, who was with the franchise between 2013 and 2018, acknowledged that he would like to return to the franchise for next season.

It will be three seasons since the Cuban yasiel puig left the Major League Baseball (MLB), years in which he has displayed his talent in the Mexican Baseball League, playing for The Eagle of Veracruz, showing a level that recalls its best times with Los Angeles Dodgers.

In fact, it was in the California franchise where he began his Major League career, playing from 2013 to 2018, where although he failed to win the World Serieswon two National League pennants, in addition to being called up to the Game of stars in 2014.

A very fruitful step for Puig, who is about to start a new international experience, where he will play for Kiwoom Heroes, in the South Korean league, for one year with a salary of $1 million dollars, acknowledged that he would like to return after this step to the Dodgers.

Yasiel Puig’s call to the Dodgers



“People tell me on Instagram to go back to Los Angeles. It’s not up to me but i will do my best every day in korea this season to return to the United States. I hope that God give me the opportunity one day to return to the Dodgers“, recognized the right fielder to the chain CBSLA.

During his six-week stint with the Dodgers, Puig posted a .279/.353/.479 batting line, posting 108 home runs and 331 RBIs, connecting 686 hits and making 365 runs, with 60 stolen bases.