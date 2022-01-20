Yeferson Cossio and Cintia Cossio on their trip to New York

The influencers and brother Jefferson Y Cynthia Cossio enjoy a great vacation trip to nyc, after spending some time in Miami, United States.

through their respective accounts. Instagram, where they have millions of followers, both shared carousels with photos from their ride.

“Yefito Monroe”, added the content creator after sharing several snapshots and a funny video in which he made a funny pose.

For her part, Cintia also posed from another part of the city wearing a tight one-piece dress, with which she managed to highlight her curves.

“I will always remember this trip as “the drama of New York” (those who see my stories will understand)

The truth is that… I had an incredible time”added in the post description.

It should be remembered that he refers to the fact that he almost did not travel with his brother after he already had the tickets and everything was paid.

After their publications, the two achieved thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments on it.

“Unique”, “the literal best, the love they have for each other is unique”, “I admire them”, “what style”, “I loved them”, “the best”, “beautiful”, “handsome”, were some of the messages left by their fans.

