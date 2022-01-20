YouTube closes the LaBitConf channel and alleges “serious infractions” of internal regulations

Key facts: It is not the first time that YouTube censors accounts that are related to Bitcoin.

Since last December, YouTube has not responded to appeals made by LaBitConf.

Trying to silence Bitcoin? The giant of internet videos, YouTube, indefinitely closed the LaBitConf channel, one of the most important events on the first cryptocurrency of the bitcoiner community. They allege “serious violations” of the rules of that platform.

Via Twitter, LaBitConf, which had its most recent delivery in November, in El Salvador, reported the closure. They criticized that the appeals that have been made have not been answered by YouTube.

“Someone is trying to silence Bitcoin! Our LABITCONF YouTube channel has been closed and the appeals have not yet been answered. Please stop this absurd censorship and focus on the real scams being neglected on your platform,” they wrote on Twitter.

Advertising

In another message, defended the bitcoiner philosophy: “They can temporarily shut us up like they already did by closing the Bitcoin Magazine account as well, but the (r)evolution of Bitcoin cannot be stopped.”

The account of the event recalled that during its deliveries, many of the main educators on bitcoin have climbed on stage, “delighting us with their knowledge because we share the conviction that cryptocurrencies are here to stay, challenging us to think of a more decentralized future.”

“For 10 years our “abusive” content has had as its main objective to bring better opportunities to Latin America with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. What is this censorship really about?”, they questioned.

Advertising

What does YouTube allege?

The LaBitConf account shared an image of the message sent by YouTube that notifies (and justifies) the closure of the channel, in which educational content about the pioneering cryptocurrency of the market was published.

YouTube specifies that, after reviewing the content, they detected “serious or repeated infringements” of their Community Guidelines. They clarify that any content that “promotes illegal activities or encourages users to violate YouTube’s rules” is not allowed on the platform.

But there is no further information on why the LaBitConf channel was removed or what the alleged violations were. It is known, however, that YouTube has some guidelines, in which it prohibits the sharing of content about spam and deceptive practices, sensitive, violent or dangerous, about regulated goods and misinformation.

“We know that this is not good news, but we must ensure that YouTube is a safe place for all users. When we consider that a channel seriously violates our policies, we remove it to protect the rest of the platform’s users,” they apologize from the platform.

“A social network governance problem”

To learn more about the censorship against LaBitConf, CriptoNoticias contacted Daiana Gómez Banegas. She is an organizer of the event and a member of NGO Bitcoin Argentina. He maintains that what is happening with YouTube it is nothing more than a “centralized social network governance problem«.

He explained that the only note that was delivered to them by the platform was the one outlined above, but without expressing or specifying what was the alleged violated norm.

He pointed out that the blocking of the channel came after the event of Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of the Ethereum (ETH) network, in Argentina, where CriptoNoticias was also present. At the conference, dedicated to the new economy, the specialist stated that this country “has a State that is not very capable, but very capable people.”

At the time, this outlet reported that after the YouTube channel broadcast the live video of Buterin’s performance, the account was terminated for “violating community guidelines.”

However, for Gómez, the move would not make sense, because the content “does not violate any rule either. The video had no background music or anything else that could raise those alarms.”

“This is a general problem of network governance, in which the user is defenseless against arbitrary and often automatic decisions of the platforms.” Daiana Gómez Banegas, organizer of LaBitConf.

Gomez points out that appeals are being made since last December 20, through the forms that the same company sends for this type of situation. But nevertheless, they have not spoken with any platform authority and it has been impossible to know, even, which was the broken norm.

“This makes it impossible to exercise your right of defense. It is not a problem exclusive to LaBitConf. It is a problem for all cryptocurrency institutions and companies in the sector,” criticized the bitcoiner, who later pointed out that it is time for a migration to decentralized platforms “and demand better policies and governance in the centralized network.”

A setback?

The closure of the LaBitConf YouTube channel is curious, considering that a few hours ago we reported that Google, the parent company of the video platform, had taken its first steps within the decentralized ecosystem.

It was learned that the company it will allow its users to hold their bitcoins in “digital cards”, that we infer are wallets, while they spend in fiat money. All this framed in an intention to expand and strengthen its payment system.

Daiana Gómez, organizer of LaBitConf, suggests that the problem with YouTube is one of “centralized network governance. Source: Blockchain Summit Latam.

But it is not the first time that YouTube has restricted something related to Bitcoin. In May 2020, CriptoNoticias reported that YouTube’s censorship of channels associated with cryptocurrencies was increasingly evident, according to an analysis by researcher Luke Fitzpatrick.

Already at that time, Carl Martin Runefelt, youtuber and founder of The Moon AB, suffered from YouTube’s growing censorship of cryptocurrencies. It was known that videos and channels of other producers were removed for the same reason.

One of them was Tone Vays, a trader and market analyst, who was censored by YouTube in April 2020. That was another attack on his videos, but at the time, it was a complete ban on your account.

At that time, they justified that the reason for blocking the Vays Canal was posting “harmful and dangerous content.”

In 2019 there was also censorship. According to them, unintentionally. As reported by this medium, several productions related to BTC left the platform due to an alleged internal error.

The irony is that, while censorship of BTC-related channels occurs, advertising scams and other truly illegal topics remain on the platform. The same is happening in other social networks, such as Instagram, where a scam, on behalf of LaBitConf, which could not be removed, according to Daiana Gómez.

In the end, reflected the organizer of the bitcoiner event, “one sees the two faces of centralization in the same institution.”