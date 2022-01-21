11-month-old baby shot in the face in the Bronx

An 11-month-old girl who was sitting on a car with his mother received a shot in the face this Wednesday after being caught in the crossfire of a persecution between two men the bronxsaid the police.

In the 20 days of the year, 18 have been reported shootings in the bronx.

The mother I was sitting in a car parked on East Street near Grand Concourse and Valentine Avenue, when a man running after another individual fired a weapon.

The bullet, one of two that were fired, hit his cheek. daughter around 6:48 p.m., said the police.

An 11-month-old baby shot in the Bronx. If that’s not a wake up call, I don’t know what it is. It should be unimaginable that this would happen in our city. But it did. Leaders at every level have abandoned city streets. I won’t. I refuse to surrender New York City to violence. pic.twitter.com/uHFOi4Ixvh — Major Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 20, 2022

father was in the Supermarket at that moment.

Initially, the baby was taken to the St Barnabas Hospital, where they put a fan.

The baby is currently in critical condition at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, authorities said at a briefing steps from the scene of the shooting.

The two men involved have not been arrested, the police said. police. An investigation is still ongoing.

The shooting comes after a series of recent violent events that have tested Mayor Eric Adams’ promise to end crime and shootings.

Although there have been signs that shootings were declining in some parts of the city, the bronx has continued to see an increase in violent crime.

so far this year, the bronx he was 18 shootings, the most of any county.

“This is not the city our children should grow up in,” Adams said during a Press conference on the spot, according to PIX11.

“If tonight wasn’t a wake-up call, then I don’t know what will wake us up,” Adams said.

In his first month in office, Adams has faced several acts of violence that have unnerved New Yorkers.

On Tuesday night, he showed up at a hospital in the Bronx where an officer was shot in the leg.

The police He said the shooting suspect was a 16-year-old who was also injured by the same bullet.

On Saturday, he attended another briefing by the police in New York about a woman pushed to her death in the Times Square subway station.

The day before, Adams held another briefing with officials of the police of New York announcing the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting a employee from Burger King.

The victim she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I heard three shots and I thought it was something else. I didn’t think it was a weapon“said witness Anna Maldonado, 40.

Surveillance video obtained by the New York Post shows the apparent suspect with his weapon drawn chasing another man at the corner of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue.

In a post on Twitter, the 52nd Precinct of the police of New York urged people to avoid the area as researchers they work in the horrible scene.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic man dressed all in black, fled the scene and headed for East 198th Street, two senior officials said. officials of the police from New York.

