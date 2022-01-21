2021 was a record year for the second-hand smartwatch market

The offer of second-hand smart watches on the Milanuncios portal grew by 255% in 2021.

The market of second hand technology is more unsettled than ever, especially if we stick to the published data by the well-known portal Milanuncios. From them we not only extrapolate that technology is a highly attractive category in second-hand, but also that advertisements for used smart watches have experienced a dramatic increase in 2021.

Thus, while the classifieds of telephony have uploaded a 10.4% in 2021, the smartwatch sale of has multiplied by three, being the product that the more it grows of the entire platform.

Used smartwatch ads are up more than 200%

According to Milanuncios, throughout 2021 the ads for second-hand smartwatches increased by 255%, a percentage that contrasts with the 10.4% of the telephony section, which includes, in addition to smart watches, cell phones, landlines or switchboards. As has happened with smart watches, Xiaomi products have also experienced an interesting rise, having 24.6% more ads in 2021 than in 2020.

In total, the telephony category has seen published 293,000 ads in all of 2021, adding all of them a value of 60 million euros in second-hand products. Leaving the field of smartwatches, Apple mobiles have cornered almost 70,000 of those 293,000 published ads.

5 things to keep in mind when buying a second-hand mobile

For the rest, technology continues to be one of the most succulent portions of the second-hand market, ranking within Milanuncios as the third category with more ads, only behind Motor and House and Garden. In total, and in 2021 alone, the second-hand technology market has moved more than 170 million euros and about a million ads on the well-known platform. Could it be that each time we get tired before our devices?

