4 critical areas that add to employee wellness

Business owners can no longer simply focus on supporting their employees’ fitness through health care benefits alone. Instead, modern businesses require an approach that takes into account the physical, mental, social, and financial well-being of their employees.

Physical

Beyond medical and dental services, businesses may consider supplementing with pre-tax plans such as flexible spending accounts or health savings accounts. These options will allow employees to save pre-tax dollars for qualified medical expenses for themselves or their families. Plus, these deductions integrate seamlessly with payroll to allow business owners to focus on running general operations. This is also a good time to consider additional voluntary benefits, such as critical illness and accident coverage that give workers peace of mind when they need it most.

Wellness programs offer online classes, resources, tools, and even rewards. To help motivate workers to join, companies can appeal to their competitive side by offering incentives for participation.

Keep in mind that while employees may have the best intentions to improve their health, they may not be able to do so without the proper resources at their disposal. Companies should liven up weekly team meetings with helpful tips, reminders, or facts that encourage exercise. Although it sounds simple, some workers may not be aware of how certain behaviors, such as sitting for too long or not going out, can negatively affect their health. While this is not a replacement for insurance, these programs could help reduce costly medical conditions in the future.

Mental

The impact of the pandemic goes beyond physical health, it also caused a mental health crisis. According to a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 38% of US adults reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression between April 2020 and February 2021, which represents an increase of about 11% from 2019. created a greater need for employers to prioritize the mental health of their employees and do everything they can to ensure that they feel happy and supported in their environment, whether in the form of remotely or in person. (It’s worth noting that a recent Motivosity survey of 2,000 American workers found that three-quarters of all respondents said that loving their job was a requirement for a fulfilling career.)

According to the 2021 Paychex Pulse of Human Resources report, 52% of HR leaders agree that it is important to support mental health challenges associated with the pandemic, including increased anxiety and decreased enthusiasm, motivation and focus.

In fact, 40% of HR leaders surveyed increasingly see a link between employee mental health and company profitability. It is critical that employers continually evaluate and strengthen their benefits strategy to ensure it addresses the needs of employees based on their experiences, not only at work but also at home.

A key component of a strong benefits package is an Employee Assistance Program, which connects employees with assessments, short-term counseling, referrals and follow-up services. Depending on the situation, employees may be able to access certain services from the safety of their home.

EAPs generally cover employees and may also cover eligible household members, including spouse, domestic partner, children, and dependents. EAPs often maintain a network of partner organizations that can help meet a variety of needs, such as law firms, child care professionals, elder care specialists, addiction resources, nutritionists, and fitness experts. Whenever possible, access to Care Advisors should be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and all shared communications should be kept confidential.

Social

Flexible working is one of the ways business leaders try to attract talent and retain current employees; in fact, 38% of HR professionals use this option as a means of retaining staff.

Companies that offer staff enough hours to maximize their income, while being flexible enough to accommodate vacation requests or scheduling needs, generally foster a desired experience. By making sure the benefits offered help cover temporary absences, medical issues, and paid time off, workers are likely to feel more secure, less stressed, and more productive.

Financial

According to the SHRM & Morgan Stanley 2021 At Work Report, 31 percent of Americans say their finances have caused them anxiety since the start of the pandemic. Whether it’s layoffs, pay cuts, job cuts, or business closures, employees have had a host of different financial concerns over the past 18 months. The stressors of the pandemic will not soon be forgotten by today’s workforce and they are likely to be more committed to financial well-being because of it.

These programs can be customized to address specific financial issues staff may be facing at any given time. Consider developing a short survey for employees to understand what topics a financial wellness program could address to increase employee financial confidence. Once survey feedback is received, structure scheduling timing to align with the team’s personal financial realities. For example, the financial fitness program may offer introductory resources on creating a budget or setting up a savings account.

Finally, as candidates weigh the pros and cons of different opportunities in a competitive job market, offering a retirement plan is one of the best ways to attract talent. Plan expenses are also tax deductible, along with employer contributions such as employee participation or profit sharing.

