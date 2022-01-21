a futuristic design for a car that will be autonomous

The project to create apple car dates from 2014, but has experienced ups and downs during all this time. It was canceled in 2016, apparently only to be picked up by the company recently. That has motivated designers to re-imagine what the apple carwith approaches as futuristic as the one carried out by Devanga Borah.

Of the many works on the matter, this is possibly one of the most peculiar, since it imagines the vehicle with a peculiar two-seaterwhich places a capsule in a central position surrounded by the four wheels.

It sports rounded shapes and the usual white color that characterizes the company’s products, achieving a very clean design that could fit into the company’s catalogue.

One of the most outstanding features is that the capsule which acts as a cabin rotates 360 degrees, facing the occupants to facilitate entry. This is done through the front glass, which opens into two sections in a way that could somewhat remind the BMW Isetta, to give rise to only two seats, with no controls of any kind.

This is due to the fact that it is only a design exercise, but it is also consistent with the nature of the Apple Car, since in the latest rumors about it it has been pointed out that it could be a autonomous car.

This would be one of the biggest turns within the project. Initially it was thought to create a conventional electric car to compete directly with Tesla, but it seems that, although its emission-free nature is preserved, the new direction of the project (headed by Kevin Lynch, involved in the development of the Apple Watch) is committed to creating an automated vehicle ditch the steering wheel and pedals.

Since in theory the Apple car will not see the light until 2025by these dates it is possible that autonomous driving technology has already advanced so much that human intervention is not necessary, although another stumbling block to overcome is legislation that is far behind the technology.