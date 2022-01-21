A simple graphic highlights how tech companies know everything about us

The technological revolution that has occurred in recent decades has led to numerous advances, but also to a great challenge such as privacy. Large technology companies control numerous data of some users who, in order to access the applications, have to give a lot of personal information.

A simple and comprehensive chart developed by True People Search has highlighted the extent to which big 11 companies (Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Reddit, Tik Tok, Uber and Lyft) are capable of making a perfect x-ray of each person.

Not only everything that has to do with your personal data, but also tastes, hobbies, customs or relationships. And the worst of all is that the users themselves have voluntarily given up these details.

The problem is not simply that these giants have all your personal information; it is the way they use it, selling it on the Internet to large databases. It is no coincidence that the ads that are shown to you are closely related to your tastes or that they reach you emails or calls from recipients that you don’t know In this sense, the journalist Marta Peirano published in 2019 an interesting book related to the subject called “The enemy knows the system”.

Thus, the published graph contemplates 58 categories of information that can be collected by technology companies. They are the following:

Name, age and date of birth, gender, telephone number, mailing address, physical address, location, time zone, language, work experience, income level, education, marital status, political opinions, race and ethnicity, criminal record, identity card, payment information, credit card information and purchase activity.

Beyond all this private information, these companies are also capable of knowing everything you do.s every time you are in front of a screen, as shown by the following variables considered.

The list continues with contacts and related information, calendar events, interests, likes and follows, social networks and contacts, devices used, mobile operator, browser information, history, searches, pages visited, application interaction, service provider. Internet service, IP address, operating system, clicked or viewed ads, installed applications, content you have interacted with, information about things near you, mobile sensor data, facial recognition data, terminal unlock patterns, usage dates and times, usage data, voice data, phone calls, emails sent and received, documents or conversations.

Finally, there are photo uploads, video uploads, videos viewed, comments on videos, music, books, video games and interactive game data.

This very long list collects all the data that a technology company may have about you. The good news is that none of the 11 contemplated by the graph is capable of have all these variables at once. The bad news is that the combination of several of them would achieve the full.

A practical example

You only have to look at a concrete example to see the dimension of information that they get. Let’s put the case of facebook, of the 58 variables analyzed, obtains information from the user in 48 of them.

The The only ones left out are: income level, criminal record, social networks and contacts, mobile sensor data, voice data, emails, documents, comments on videos, music and books.

to put it in context, if we add Google to the equation, they would only be four the variables that these two platforms would not have as a whole: income level, criminal record, social networks and contacts and books. That is, any user who have both companies, something very common, has been able to deliver 54 of the 58 information variables.

Adding, for example, amazon and uber, two other of the most used companies, we would already get the absolute full. One more proof that you have to look carefully at the information that is given to any company before accepting the terms and conditions. The truth is that the lack of digital privacy is terrifying.

