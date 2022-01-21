Actor Toño Mauri with double lung transplant due to sequelae of Covid-19 wants to meet donor family

Mexican actor and producer Toño Mauri has requested to meet the donor’s family of his new lungs. Due to the serious consequences of Covid-19Mauri had to undergo a double lung transplant.

According to the National Transplant Center (CENATRA) in Mexico, to be able to approach a donor’s family, you need to wait 1 year, a written letter explaining reasons and, more than anything, family consent.

It was at the beginning of February 2021, that the actor left the Miami hospital, after being hospitalized for more than eight months due to serious health complications after his Covid-19 infection.

The actor spent four of the eight months in a coma and during his hospital stay, the 57-year-old Mauri needed a double lung transplant.

The interpreter of For loving without law (2018) shared that he has delivered three letters where he tries to express his feeling of gratitude and resilience for the family that decided to donate a part of a loved one.

“I am very excited because I feel the need to meet them, to thank them, to see me, to know that a little piece of that person that they sadly lost is still alive, is alive in me and thanks to that person I am alive”, he said.