actress Diana Golden talks about the “error” of the wife of a drug trafficker in the disappearance of her nephew – Prensa Libre

“That issue was left where it was. He is still missing and has already passed to the Prosecutor’s Office against organized crime,” the actress told the program. “First hand”.

Actress Diana Golden revealed to Mexican media that he will no longer talk about the kidnapping of his nephew, the singer Jose Zoel Cruz, whose disappearance was reported on November 12 after an artistic presentation in Zacapa , but he spoke about the “mistake” that the wife of a drug dealer made and that had led to the plagiarism.

“Joseph Zoel he was only 20 years old and he made a mistake in his life, but the mistake was made by the drug lord’s wife that he kidnapped him or something like that very horrible, “continued Golden, who did not delve into the” mistake “he mentions.

“Since he was taken from his freedom on November 13, he was never heard from again, he never appeared again,” the actress continued.

However, he later acknowledged that he will no longer talk about the case because he was asked to remain silent apparently for security reasons.

“You have to keep quiet because if you don’t keep quiet they also give you. I have to stay quiet because they asked me to,” he concluded in his speech for said program.

After the disappearance golden revealed that she was very worried about the disappearance of Jose Zoel Cruz and asked for help to find his whereabouts.

The Guatemalan singer disappeared after a concert in Zacapa and authorities have begun their search.

Golden explained to the Mexican program “First hand” that Cruz is his nephew-in-law, since he descends from cousins ​​who came from Colombia to Guatemala.

“We are worried (…) we do not know for what reason or what happened, because of a restaurant in which he was singing, he was starting his career,” the actress said at that time.

He recounted that in Mexico has opened concerts for Edwin Luna and the Komander, and even in Colombia he sang “because the doors were open there,” explained Golden.

He added that out of nowhere some armed men took him along with another friend the day he disappeared after singing in a restaurant.

He said that the armed men had even come to the table to take him away; However, the friend managed to escape, added the actress.

He expressed that they are distressed, especially because they have not asked for any kind of ransom.

“They don’t ask for anything. The little boy has been missing since Friday night,” he said on the show.

Hundreds of friends and sympathizers participated this Tuesday with the singer’s family in Guastatoya, El Progreso, to demand that he appears safe and sound.

The Public Ministry (MP) and the National Civil Police (PNC) reported that the PNC anti-kidnapping command is looking for José Zoel Cruz de León.

Juan Luis Pantaleón, MP spokesman, previously reported that the Prosecutor’s Office has the mother’s statement, video surveillance camera recordings and other evidence that is part of the investigation to locate the victim.

