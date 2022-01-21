Adamari López shares what she experienced in the hospital for Covid

Adamari López shows the consequences of her hospitalization | Instagram

The driver Adamari López shared in video a little of his treatment for the disease that caused the pandemic and in which he still continues to come out positive, we hope that in the next few days he will surprise us with a negative result.

Something that was unforeseen news was the contagion of the presenter of Hoy Día and also an actress Adamari Lopez, who after a few days shared in a video that he had been infected.

Surprisingly, the same night that the flirtatious actress revealed her contagion, she shared a video again in which she was in the hospital, leaving his millions of followers on social networks a little impressed.

He shared these images through his Facebook account, having immediate reactions from his fans who sent him blessings and wished him a speedy recovery.

The video in which Adamari's short video call interview appears with one of her co-hosts of the program, was shared on the Hoy Día channel precisely one day ago, we will share it with you right away.









The goal of the driver was to prevent further complications with the disease, she decided to go to the hospital to receive special treatment, with the aim of keeping her stable and above all out of danger.

He made this decision because he wanted to avoid at all costs finding himself in the same situation as three years ago when he contracted influenza, fortunately Adamari Lopez he is much better now.

Although she continues to come out positive in her tests, she will surely come out negative in a few days, she waits for two continuous negative results to return to work.

López commented that she was already eager to return to work, she missed her colleagues very much and the fact of sharing with her public through television was something that she also longed to have again as soon as possible.

During the interview and while she spoke in a part of the video, she touched her hair with her left hand, immediately a kind of stain was noticed on her wrist, it was a bruise that was left as a result of the treatment she received, surely that was where she had serum connected.

The day he shared his contagion on networks, he also mentioned that he would have to stay away from social networks for a few days, so his fans were already aware of what would happen, precisely his last publication is from a day ago after having disappeared for 6 days ago.