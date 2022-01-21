Adamari López shows the marks left by her treatment against covid-19

At home and with a calmer countenance, the driver Adamari Lopez little by little he has left behind the symptoms of coronavirus.

The host of the morning program “Today” made a link with his partner Stephanie Himonidis, with whom He shared details of his state of health, his recovery and the treatment he underwent to mitigate the effects of the pandemic virus.

In addition to telling step by step its process and evolution, The Puerto Rican also showed the marks left by the treatment against COVID-19 from which he hopes to come out negative soon to return to work and resume his normal life. “Today I feel much stronger.”

“I’m crazy to go to work but for the moment I’ve still tested positive“, she expressed with nostalgia to “Chiquibaby”, who assured her that everyone is waiting for her there with open arms.

The serious state of health that she went through three years ago with influenza was what motivated her to go to the hospital and be treated more completely against the coronavirus.

“Taking extreme precautionary measures and so that the same thing would not happen to me again, They decided to hospitalize me and give me a monoclonal treatment so that I would not see myself in the same position in which I saw myself three years ago.“, shared.