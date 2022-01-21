Adamari López surprises Toni Costa’s mother with a message

Despite his split with Tony Costa, the presenter has shown on several occasions that she is still very close to her ex’s family. This time, Adamari López surprised her ex-mother-in-law with a message.

Once again the actress of “Friends and rivals” confirmed that the family cannot be separated and it is better to maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of little Alaïa. Just as before he celebrated the life of his ex-sister-in-law by sending him a message on his social networks with a tender video of the memory.

Adamari López’s message to her ex-mother-in-law

Toni Costa’s mother, Carmen Garde, is celebrating her birthday today. For this reason, Adamari Lopez decided to take her official Instagram account to celebrate Alaïa’s grandmother.

With a photograph in which Lorena Costa appears with her daughter, Carmen Garde and Alaïa, the presenter left a message of congratulations for her former mother-in-law: “Happy Birthday! We love you”, appears in the image.

Adamari López also shared a publication in which she was tagged to celebrate her former mother-in-law. In the story published by Laura Bryant, the three appear posing very smiling and dedicated: “Happy birthday my beautiful Carmen! Love you very much!”