Adele announces the postponement of her concerts in Las Vegas

(CNN) — Singer Adele announced the postponement of her Las Vegas tour a day before it was due to start, explaining that covid-19 has made it impossible to go ahead.

In a moving video posted on social mediaAdele apologized, saying her team “tried absolutely everything they could to put it together on time and to make it good enough for you guys, but delivery delays and covid-19 completely destroyed us.”

“I’m so sorry, but my show is not ready,” he said. “Half of my team, half of my team is sick with covid-19. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give them what I have right now, and I’m devastated,” she said.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l — Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022

Adele’s concert series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was scheduled to begin on Friday and continue through April 16.

Tickets became available in December, achieving record sales.

“And I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been up for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’re out of time,” he said. “And I’m so upset, and really embarrassed, and again, I’m so sorry to everyone who traveled.”

The “Hello” singer said the dates would be rescheduled.

“It’s been impossible. We’ve faced so much and he’s just not ready,” he said. “I am so sorry.”