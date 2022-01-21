Aleida Núñez’s journey with her millionaire heartthrob

Although she tried to be very discreet during her end of the year trip, the images of how she celebrated finally emerged. Aleida Nunez the New Year with her new beau.

It’s about the millionaire Bubba Saulsbury, who shared a series of photos and videos on his social networks to show off the dream trip he enjoyed with the actress in the United Arab Emirates and Istanbul.





The journalist Alex Kaffie was the one who little by little uncovered that a famous woman was traveling thanks to her ‘sugar daddy’, as an older couple who financially supports the other person is colloquially called. “The actress hid in all the photos the ‘sugar daddy’ (older man) who took her on a trip to Dubai and Istanbul”, he wrote in one of his columns.

Indeed, it seemed that the actress had traveled alone…

But Aleida did not count on Bubba Saulsbury boasting on his Facebook every step of his spectacular trip, where they visited Abu Dhabi and other paradisiacal points.

Apparently, they have been romantic for a short time, after meeting through the page where Aleida shares content on social networks. He is the vice president of a company, and on his social networks he presumes that he also likes hunting.

SUBSCRIBE TO TVYNOVELS!