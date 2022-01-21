Alert fans! Larry Hernández appears beaten and bloodied with a strong message

Mexico City.- The famous Mexican regional singer, Larry Hernandez, just recently alert to his millions of fans, as he appeared in a photo of Instagram completely beaten Y bloody with this strong message.

On the morning of this Thursday, January 20, Hernández shared a photo of his face on his social networks, which can be seen quite beaten, with stitches, blood and large bruises, which initially alarmed his millions of fans. .

Fortunately, the husband of Kenya Ontiveros He is completely healthy and free of bruises, as this was only a reminder of the occasion in which he suffered an accident that left him badly injured and for which he could not sing for a long time.

Said accident, according to Larry, made it very difficult for him to be able to sing well during the first three years after suffering severe injuries, clarifying that in the latter, things have gone much better and he can now sing pain-free.

It’s been 4 years since this big blow I gave myself and I couldn’t talk much less SING and now in these new songs that I’ve been uploading to my YouTube channel (Live) it’s an achievement to be able to do them I no longer struggle like at the beginning of the first 3 years,” Larry acknowledged.

Finally, the interpreter The lamp He asked everyone to follow their dreams and as hard as the road may seem, not to give up, since “God is great” and has something designed for everyone.

And now in this new year I just want to tell you that GOD has wonderful plans for each one of us, do not stop dreaming and being thankful. GOD IS GREAT,” he concluded.

