Alexa Dellanos exposes her rear while resting in the pool

In the last days Alexa Dellanos has constantly posted on her Instagram account, and now she has grabbed all eyes for a photograph in which her rear shows off to the fullest while sunbathing by the pool, wearing a black micro bikini. She accompanied the image with the message “I love you today more than yesterday, but less than tomorrow.”

The beauty influencer She was also seen on fashion nights out on walks, wearing skinny vinyl pants and a crop top that highlighted her 22-inch mini-waist. His post he complemented it with the text “find me in the center”.

Some days ago Alexa Dellanos caused a sensation for an image she shared in which she appears in a white microbikini and under the shower, with the message “if I am a lot, go find less”. Curiously, the photo generated comments from celebrities such as Isabel Madow (🔥🔥🔥), Daniella Chavez (“DIVINA 🦋”) and Lyna Pérez (“you are perfect😍”), who admire the spectacular beauty of the model.

You may also like:

-Alexa Dellanos moves her body in the bathroom, wearing a string micro bikini that covers the essentials

-Alexa Dellanos poses on her bed, showing off in cheeky shorts